iPhone 16 sale going live in India on September 20: Who should upgrade to latest Apple smartphone?

The new iPhone 16 series is now available for pre-order, but with prices ranging from Rs. 79,900 to Rs. 1,44,900, many users are wondering if it's worth the upgrade. While the decision ultimately depends on individual needs, those with older iPhones or those seeking significant performance improvements should consider upgrading.

iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max

Apple just announced the iPhone 16 series, which is currently available for pre-order in India. If you want to get the new iPhone 16, you may pre-order any model in the variety, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, by paying a nominal amount before the initial sale. The formal sale is expected to begin on September 20, 2024. While the series introduces several new improvements and features, as part of the launch sale, Apple is also providing enticing trade-in deals and no-cost EMI alternatives to make upgrading easier for consumers. However, with costs ranging from Rs. 79,900 for the base model of the iPhone 16 to Rs. 1,44,900 for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, many consumers are questioning whether they should update. While upgrading to an iPhone is entirely up to the user, there are a handful who must make an immediate decision.

iPhone 16

Apple iPhone 16 series price in India Starting at Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB option, the iPhone 16 basic model is priced at Rs. 89,900 for the iPhone 16 Plus. These two versions come in a variety of eye-catching hues, such as Ultramarine, Pink, Teal, Black, and White. The entry-level 128GB variant of the iPhone 16 Pro costs Rs. 1,19,900, while the 256GB model of the iPhone 16 Pro Max costs Rs. 1,44,900. Black Titanium, Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium are the titanium colour finishes available for these vehicles.





Apple iPhone 16 series pre-order Interested shoppers may get a Rs. 5,000 discount by using American Express, Axis Bank, or ICICI Bank cards. In addition, Apple is providing up to Rs. 67,500 in exchange value for existing iPhones, thus lowering the cost of upgrading. No-cost EMI options ranging from 3 to 6 months are also available, making the higher price points more accessible.

Who should upgrade to iPhone 16 series? If you're using an older iPhone model, like the iPhone 5, iPhone 6, or even the iPhone 7, it's time to update. Apple has rendered these gadgets outdated in terms of software upgrades and security fixes. This implies that Apple no longer supports certain devices, exposing customers to risks and preventing them from taking use of the latest iOS features.



The new iPhone 16 models, which are powered by Apple's most recent CPUs, will provide much quicker performance, longer battery life, and sophisticated AI features such as Apple Intelligence (albeit not available in local Indian languages until 2025). If you're still using one of these older devices, updating will provide you a better, more secure experience. Additionally, consumers looking for a significant performance gain, like as the iPhone 8, iPhone X, or iPhone XS, should consider upgrading. While some devices are still theoretically maintained, they are reaching the end of their software update cycle. The iPhone 16 series improves not just performance but also camera quality, battery life, and connection features, including 5G.

