    iPhone 16 series launch sparks meme fest on social media; Netizens can't keep calm

    The release of Apple's iPhone 16 at the Apple Glowtime Event 2024 ignited a wave of memes on social media. Users poked fun at the camera design and shared humorous "honest reviews" of the new device.

    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 11:13 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

    Apple has launched the new iPhone 16 in the Apple Glowtime Event 2024 at its Cupertino Park, California headquarters on Monday, September 9. And following the launch, social media users replied with memes. A few people offered the phone their "honest review," while others made jokes about how the firm had just shifted the camera to give the phone a different appearance from earlier models. Some even shared 2021 memes that are still applicable today. Even the classic Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man meme was widely circulated.

    All about iPhone 16 series

    The Apple iPhone 16 series introduces the powerful A18 Bionic chip, designed on the Arm V9 architecture, to support a range of new AI capabilities under the umbrella of ‘Apple Intelligence.’ One of the best features is its 48 MP "Fusion" camera, which can record 4K video at 120 frames per second, which is the fastest rate of any iPhone to date. This allows users to record amazing slow-motion video.

    The new iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models will be on sale on September 20 and will start at $799 and $899, respectively. Pre-orders for these devices will open on Friday, September 13 at 5:30 p.m. IST for customers in over 58 countries, including India, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, the UAE, the UK, and the US.

