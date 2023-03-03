iPhone 15 series to launch this year; Here are 5 things that may be introduced

The Apple iPhone 15 is a device that is certainly going to be getting the interest of everyone in 2023. The smartphone is likely to be the most powerful iPhone the world has ever seen. 2023 iPhones are expected to get major upgrades over the previous versions. Here is all we know about the upcoming iPhone 15 series.

Later this year, Apple will unveil its newest iPhone 15 line. Although it is too soon for the business to reveal the release date for the new iPhones, based on the majority of prior launches, new phones should be unveiled in September of this year. In September, Apple unveiled the iPhone 11, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 models.

The 2023 iPhones are expected to be released on the usual timeline. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming iPhone 15 series. Despite how far away the unveiling event is, we have a decent idea of what to anticipate from the iPhone 15 thanks to leaks.

Dynamic Island is rumoured to be coming to the regular iPhone 15 model, which would be a significant improvement since the release of the iPhone X. This year's iPhones might eventually feature a USB Type C port, which would be a significant advancement.

Apple is probably going to stick with its new strategy of pairing its standard versions with an outdated flagship processor while pairing its premium Pro models with the new A17 Bionic SoC. The iPhone 15 could be powered by last year’s A16 Bionic chip, just like the iPhone 14 series.

The 48-megapixel wide camera found on the iPhone 14 Pro versions is rumoured to be included in the iPhone 15. Over the 12-megapixel cameras found on the current iPhone versions, this would be a significant improvement. The dual camera setup we have been seeing on earlier regular versions is expected to be replaced by three cameras on the rear of the standard edition of the iPhone 15 series.

The iPhone 14 and some other earlier phones received almost no modifications from the manufacturer. But given that Android phones can now be charged using a 240W adapter as well, it is long past due for Apple to start supporting faster charging rates.

Further, there are rumours that the iPhone 15 Pro Max would come with no physical buttons. That would be a major design change and something that no other regular and popular flagship phone has.

