Holi 2023: MASSIVE discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 during Flipkart sale

The Holi festival is quickly approaching, and to mark the occasion, Flipkart is kicking off its Great Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023 on March 3. The sale will offer substantial savings on goods from a variety of categories, including the Apple iPhone, AirPods, and others. Customers will have three days to take advantage of the offers during this event, which runs from March 3 to March 5.

Flipkart is discounting more than 100,000 items from more than 1,000 companies during the deal by up to 80%. One of the most common items sold during Flipkart discounts is the Apple iPhone, and this time is no different. The recently released iPhone 14 and the iPhone 13 are among the Apple iPhone versions that are anticipated to be heavily discounted during the sale. In reality, both models are already on offer before the sale even starts.

The iPhone 13, which is currently priced at Rs 61,999 on Flipkart, has an additional discount of Rs 7,901. Additionally, during the Holi sale, consumers can receive an additional Rs 2,000 off of HDFC Bank credit non-EMI, credit, and debit card EMI purchases. The iPhone 13 can be bought for Rs 59,999 after these reductions. In addition, consumers who trade in their outdated smartphone for a new iPhone 13 can save up to Rs 23,000.

The newly launched iPhone 14, which is currently available on Flipkart for Rs 71,999, also has a discount of Rs 7,901. Additionally, during the sale, consumers can receive an additional Rs 4,000 off of HDFC Bank credit non-EMI, credit, and debit card purchases. With these reductions, the price of the iPhone 14 drops to Rs 67,999. Additionally, consumers who trade in their outdated smartphones can save up to Rs 23,000.

