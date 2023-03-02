Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Moto G73 5G likely to launch in India on March 10? Here's what you can expect

    Motorola is yet to announce the launch of G73 for the Indian market. Going by the specifications, the Moto G73 5G may cost around Rs 20,000 in India. The Moto G73 will be the second phone launch from Motorola India in 2023.

    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 1:55 PM IST

    Motorola is planning to launch a new smartphone called Moto G73 5G in India on March 10. The India version of the Moto G73 5G will probably have similar specifications to the original launch in some international countries in January of this year. The new Motorola smartphone will include a MediaTek Dimensity 930 Processor and dual cameras on the rear, according to tipper Mukul Sharma on Twitter. Like most other Motorola 5G smartphones, the upcoming Moto G73 5G will reportedly get 13 5G band support.

    The Moto G73 may also have a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD screen, a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 16-megapixel front camera for photos if the rumour is true.

    The display has a considerable chin and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The back also includes a rectangular module that adopts the same colour as the smartphone.  The camera module has two large cutouts for the primary wide and ultra-wide cameras. 

    A 5,000mAh battery with 33W rapid charging capability may be included in the smartphone. A USB Type-C 2.0 connection for charging, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio, and a 3.5mm headphone input may also be found on the Moto G73.

    The Moto G73 5G may cost around Rs 20,000 in India based on the specs. The phone was introduced in international marketplaces for EUR 299, or approximately Rs 26,600.

    The G73 5G will be sold on Flipkart and official Motorola channels like other Motorola devices. The Moto G73 will be Motorola India's second phone to be released in 2023. Last month, the business introduced the Moto E13 in India.

