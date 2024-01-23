iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which is a BETTER phone for you?

The Galaxy S24 series of premium smartphones from Samsung has been released. Here, let us compare the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the top flagships by Samsung and Apple, and see how they fare.

The Galaxy S24 series of premium smartphones from Samsung, which comes with updated internals and Galaxy AI, has officially been released. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is the main attraction, offering several improvements over the Galaxy S23 Ultra from the previous iteration. However, have you considered how it compares to Apple's top flagship, the iPhone 15 Pro Max?

Similar to the iPhone 15 Pro models, Samsung has also made the frame material change to titanium. In light of this, the aluminium frame of the S24 Ultra is unquestionably an improvement over the S23 Ultra. Both phones now have identical builds, with a glass back and a sturdy frame to hold it.

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Display

Regarding the display, the iPhone 15 Pro has a 6.7-inch OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate capability. It's a dependable panel that maintains colour accuracy and looks good. The 6.8-inch, QHD+ resolution flat AMOLED display that was previously used on the Galaxy S24 Ultra has finally been replaced. That said, both are top-of-the-line panels, and you can’t go wrong with either.

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Battery

Speaking of the battery, the S24 Ultra gets a 5,000mAh unit, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max gets a 4,441mAh cell.

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Specifications

The A17 Pro, Apple's first 3nm mobile processor, powers the iPhone and outperforms most other phones in benchmark tests. With its most recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, the S24 Ultra is also no slouch.

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Storage

In terms of RAM and storage capacities, the iPhone 15 Pro Max offers 8GB of RAM along with 256GB of basic storage that can be expanded to 1TB. With the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung ups the RAM to 12GB, which makes it the perfect phone for multitasking and using its huge screen. It also comes with choices of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, so you have enough of space for your files.

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Camera

One of a smartphone's three most crucial components, if not the most crucial, is the camera. Because both the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Galaxy S24 Ultra have excellent camera systems, you really can't go wrong in this situation.

With its 200MP primary camera, 50MP 5X telephoto lens, 12MP ultra-wide, and an additional 10MP 3X telephoto, the Galaxy S24 Ultra appears to have more luxurious specs. There is a 12MP camera for selfies.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max, which comes with a 48MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a third 3X 12MP telephoto lens, is generally regarded as having the most dependable camera configuration among the current generation of smartphones. There is a 12MP sensor on the front that supports 4K ProRes LOG photography.