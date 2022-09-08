Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 14 Pro with 48 MP main camera launched at $999, iPhone 14 Pro Max available for $1099

    iPhone 14 Pro models get away with the wide notch. Finally. These models get a new notch design called dynamic insland. The iPhone 14 Pro models offers feature like Always on display (finally), A16 Bionic chipset (Apple has that the new chip is the most powerful chipset ever), a 48-megapixel triple rear camera system, satellite connectivity, and a lot more.

    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 8, 2022, 12:19 AM IST

    The iPhone 14 Pro is here with a dynamic island notch, which will change based on the activity that you’re doing or the app you might have open. For instance, when the music app is open, the notch will display a different kind of animation. The iPhone 14 Pro gets a 48MP main camera, satellite connection, and many more features are available on the iPhone 14 Pro variants.

    Price and availability:  The iPhone 14 Pro has been launched at $999 and Pro Max comes at $1099 same as the predecessor. Preorder both models on Sept 9 and available from September 16

    Colours: iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max colours include space black, silver, gold, and deep purple.

    Also Read | iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus launched with satellite SOS connectivity; price starts from $799

    Camera and video quality: The main camera is now 48MP, though the image is 12MP when shot. The 12MP telephoto camera gets a 48mm focal length to make it more suited for Portraits. Users can now use ProRaw to shoot at 48MP resolution. The Pro versions are significantly superior in low light shooting because to the larger camera sensor's increased light sensitivity. The new action mode, which stabilises all footage without a gimbal, also brincgs the video quality up a notch. And 4K resolution is now available for movies. The ultra-wide camera claims to deliver 3x better photo colours in a low-light situation, compared to iPhone 13 Pro.

    Also Read | Apple Watch Ultra launched for athletes, priced at $799 with upto 60 hours battery life

    Processor says it all: The A16 Bionic processor is now limited to the iPhone 14 Pro models and lets the phones do a lot of new stuff including a 1Hz display refresh rate and an amped up camera with 48MP quad pixel sensor, the largest ever on an iPhone. The capacity of computational photography to clarify photographs to display more information, especially in low-light situations, takes it to the next level. With each click, the quad pixel sensor is recording additional data.

    Also Read | Apple AirPods Pro with new H2 chip launched, to be available from September 23

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2022, 12:19 AM IST
