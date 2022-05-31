iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max could offer Always-On-Display feature with iOS 16

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    According to a recent report from Mark Gurman, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max phones may finally have Always-On-Display. Many Android devices have had this feature for quite some time, but Apple appears to be restricting it to the Pro versions.

    New Delhi, First Published May 31, 2022, 10:58 AM IST

    The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series will be released later this year, but we may learn more about them at the Apple WWDC 2022 keynote next month. As previously said, this platform will provide us with our first glimpse at the new iOS 16 version, which will Apple released alongside the new iPhones in September.

    According to a recent report from Mark Gurman, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max phones may finally have Always-On-Display. Many Android devices have had this feature for quite some time, but Apple appears to be restricting it to the Pro versions. The Always-On-Display (AOD) function displays basic information like as the date, time, battery %, and even app alerts with their icons. The tool aids with battery conservation, and with the iPhone 14 Pros rumoured to use an LTPO display, including this function makes a lot of sense.

    The announcement that iOS 16 may have support for this functionality added credence to the rumours. We heard rumours that the AOD function will be added to last year's iPhone 13 Pro models, but that didn't materialise. It's probable that, after introducing the ProMotion display (120Hz refresh rate) with the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max last year, Apple is now progressing to the next level, and having AOD is the perfect move.

    AOD might also assist Apple in preserving the battery life of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max for consumers, providing them with longevity with a comparable-sized battery beneath the hood. Apple will discuss iOS 16 in depth at its June 6 presentation, where the functionality might be confirmed or denied.

    Multiple reports and renderings have indicated that Apple iPhone 14 Pros will have the new pill hole cutout rather than the notch, which will be reserved for the vanilla iPhone 14 smartphones this year. Due to chip shortages and global demand, the firm is also likely to adopt a 4nm design to manufacture the new A16 Bionic chipset, inheriting much of its internals from last year's A15 Bionic hardware.

