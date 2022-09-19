Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 12 under Rs 40,000? Grab Apple smartphone during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

    A teaser on Amazon web page reveals that Apple iPhone 12 will be available below Rs 40,000 in the sale. Most likely, this will be the price for the phone’s base variants that packs 64GB internal storage.
     

    iPhone 12 under Rs 40000 Grab Apple smartphone during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 2:10 PM IST

    Amazon Great Indian Festival sale starts September 23. The annual festival sale will offer deals on smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and others. The e-tailer has begun hinting at offers on premium phones that will be included in the sale days in advance of the launch date. The Apple iPhone 12 will be offered for less than 40,000 in the sale, according to a teaser on the Amazon website. This will probably be the cost of the phone's entry-level models, which come with 64GB of internal storage.

    In India, the cost of the Apple iPhone 12 is presently Rs 59,990. The Amazon page claims that the pricing of the iPhone 12 will be the "lowest ever" at this time.

    The iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch OLED display screen with a 460ppi pixel density and a maximum brightness of 1200nits. The smartphone sports a ceramic shield-protected Super Retina XDR display. It has an A14 Bionic processor and comes with storage choices of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

    Also Read | 'iPhone 14 in minutes!': You can order Apple smartphone on Blinkit app; Details here

    The front-facing 12MP TrueDepth camera on the iPhone 12 is for taking selfies. It comes with a dual 12MP camera configuration on the back. The phone supports MagSafe wireless charging and has an IP68 rating. The iPhone 12 also supports FaceID facial recognition. It packs a stereo speaker setup and is IP68 rated as well. The iPhone 12 packs a lightning port and supports MagSafe wireless charging as well.

    The Apple iPhone 12 mini will cost less than Rs 40,000. A 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display graces the Apple iPhone 12 mini, a gadget with a small screen. The price of the iPhone 11 will be less than Rs 30,000.

    Also Read | iPhone 14's 5 features which are already present in Android smartphones

    On the other hand, the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max will cost less than Rs. 1 lakh. iPhone 13 Pro is tipped to be offered under Rs 90,000 in the next sale. On September 23, Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale will begin.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 goes on sale from today; know price, bank offers, special deals on Apple smartphone

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2022, 2:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iOS 16 update introduced new battery indicator is it available on your iPhone check list gcw

    iOS 16 update introduced new battery indicator; Is it available on your iPhone?

    Nothing Phone 1 gets new update camera receives improvement bugs fixed more gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) gets new update; camera receives improvement, bugs fixed & more

    iPhone 14 in minutes You can order Apple smartphone on Blinkit app Details here gcw

    'iPhone 14 in minutes!': You can order Apple smartphone on Blinkit app; Details here

    iPhone 14 goes on sale from today know price bank offers special deals on Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 14 goes on sale from today; know price, bank offers, special deals on Apple smartphone

    Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch SE India sale to begin today Know prices here gcw

    Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE India sale to begin today; Know prices here

    Recent Stories

    Cute Video Alert: Yuvraj Singh celebrates his 15th six 6s anniversary with his baby boy Orion Keech-ayh

    Cute Video Alert: Yuvraj Singh celebrates his 15th six 6s anniversary with his baby boy

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan levels serious charges against CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Kerala Governor levels serious charges against CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Jaipur student rewarded with Rs 38 lakh by Instagram for finding a bug - adt

    Jaipur student rewarded with Rs 38 lakh by Instagram for finding a bug

    Koffee With Karan 7 Gauri Khan has THIS dating advice for daughter Suhana drb

    Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan’s has THIS dating advice for daughter Suhana

    Money laundering case: Congress' DK Shivakumar appears before ED in Delhi for interrogation AJR

    Money laundering case: Congress' DK Shivakumar appears before ED in Delhi for interrogation

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon