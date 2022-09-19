iPhone 12 under Rs 40,000? Grab Apple smartphone during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

A teaser on Amazon web page reveals that Apple iPhone 12 will be available below Rs 40,000 in the sale. Most likely, this will be the price for the phone’s base variants that packs 64GB internal storage.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale starts September 23. The annual festival sale will offer deals on smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and others. The e-tailer has begun hinting at offers on premium phones that will be included in the sale days in advance of the launch date. The Apple iPhone 12 will be offered for less than 40,000 in the sale, according to a teaser on the Amazon website. This will probably be the cost of the phone's entry-level models, which come with 64GB of internal storage.

In India, the cost of the Apple iPhone 12 is presently Rs 59,990. The Amazon page claims that the pricing of the iPhone 12 will be the "lowest ever" at this time.

The iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch OLED display screen with a 460ppi pixel density and a maximum brightness of 1200nits. The smartphone sports a ceramic shield-protected Super Retina XDR display. It has an A14 Bionic processor and comes with storage choices of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

The front-facing 12MP TrueDepth camera on the iPhone 12 is for taking selfies. It comes with a dual 12MP camera configuration on the back. The phone supports MagSafe wireless charging and has an IP68 rating. The iPhone 12 also supports FaceID facial recognition. It packs a stereo speaker setup and is IP68 rated as well. The iPhone 12 packs a lightning port and supports MagSafe wireless charging as well.

The Apple iPhone 12 mini will cost less than Rs 40,000. A 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display graces the Apple iPhone 12 mini, a gadget with a small screen. The price of the iPhone 11 will be less than Rs 30,000.

On the other hand, the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max will cost less than Rs. 1 lakh. iPhone 13 Pro is tipped to be offered under Rs 90,000 in the next sale. On September 23, Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale will begin.

