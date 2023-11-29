Infinix Smart 8 HD to come with iPhone-like dynamic island?

Infinix to introduce new smartphone under Rs 10,000 with dynamic island feature. The phone will also include a unique feature called the Magic Ring, improving user interaction. The device, named Infinix Smart 8HD, is set to hit the market on the 8th of December.

The iPhone is not the only phone with a dynamic island function; Infinix is about to release a phone that costs less than Rs 10,000 and has a feature comparable to the dynamic island. Infinix, a company well-known for producing feature-rich, reasonably priced smartphones, is about to release the much anticipated Infinix Smart 8HD. It is expected that this new release would have notable changes that will attract the interest of smartphone enthusiasts, following the success of the Smart 7 Series.

While official details are still pending, many intriguing design elements and enhancements to the user experience have surfaced. Reliable sources claim that Infinix is launching something special for user convenience with the addition of a special function known as the Magic Ring. This is a novel feature that is flexible and expandable. For the first time, the Smart series and the sub-6K market are introducing this function, which is anticipated to greatly enhance user interaction.

The Magic Ring will have many features, including the ability to unlock devices with facial recognition, control background calls, show charging animations, and notify users when their battery is finished. The Smart 8HD stands out from its predecessors thanks to these features, which provide a new degree of convenience and customization.

With an emphasis on user-centric design and features, the Smart 8HD seeks to continue Infinix's tradition of providing feature-rich smartphones at low pricing. The gadget is scheduled to be on sale on December 8.

Smartphone aficionados are getting excited about this new Infinix release since it promises cutting-edge features and an improved user experience all in a package that is affordable. For those who are unaware, the front-facing camera and Face ID sensors on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are located in an interactive cutout near the top of the display called Apple's Dynamic Island. The Dynamic Island can be used to display a variety of information, including incoming calls, notifications, music playback controls, and more. It can also be used to interact with apps, such as answering calls or silencing alarms.

