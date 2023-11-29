Apple Music Replay 2023 is now available, What it is? How to access it? Check details

Apple Music Replay 2023 is now available. It is launched ahead of Spotify Unwrapped this year, and this was likely done to grab more eyeballs before Spotify stories flood social media feeds. Here are the steps that will help you find yours so you can check your most-listened-to tracks and more.

Apple Music Replay 2023 is now available for active subscribers of the popular service. For those who are unaware, the maker of iPhones offers Apple Music Replay—a service that functions similarly to Spotify Unwrapped—to its users at the end of each year. Your listening data for music, such as your most-played songs, favourite artists, and more, are provided via this function. It is essentially a synopsis of your whole musical journey over the course of a year.

Additionally, it displays targets, such as whether you’ve listened to 1,000 or more songs. It's crucial to remember that, in contrast to Spotify Wrapped, Apple's version is more subdued and subliminal, but it nonetheless accomplishes the same goals. Additionally, it offers you an online experience.

This year, Apple Music Replay 2023 debuted notably earlier than Spotify Unwrapped; this was probably done to attract more attention before Spotify tales took over social media feeds. Sharing your summary with your friends and followers is a common internet habit.

To view your Apple Music Replay 2023 if you have Apple Music, take the following actions:

To access your Apple Music subscription, go to replay.music.apple.com and enter your Apple ID.

You may see all the data and summaries of the music you've listened to all year long after logging in.

Apple includes a "Jump In" button and the words "This is your Replay" on the landing page. To continue, tap the button.

Please be aware that in order to access your replay, you must have a current Apple Music membership. You still need your membership to view your Apple Music Replay, even if it expired lately but was active for most of the year.

