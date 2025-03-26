Vivo T4 5G may launch in April 2025: Check expected features, price and more

Read Full Article

Vivo is reportedly gearing up to introduce the Vivo T4 5G in India as the successor to the Vivo T3 5G, which made its debut in the country in March 2024. The smartphone is expected to launch in April, according to media reports. The business is probably going to begin teasing the device in the upcoming weeks.

Vivo T4 coming soon: Expected features and specifications

The Vivo T4 5G's anticipated 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED quad-curved display, which offers a refresh rate of 120Hz for a more seamless user experience, is one of its most notable characteristics. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset is probably going to power the smartphone's internal components, guaranteeing improved efficiency and performance. It is anticipated that the phone would come pre-installed with Funtouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15.

A 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) is expected to be the primary camera in the Vivo T4 5G's dual back camera arrangement. This will be accompanied by a secondary 2MP sensor. The gadget is anticipated to include a 32MP selfie camera on the front, which promises sharp photos and video calls.

Vivo T4 coming soon: Expected price

It is projected that the Vivo T4 5G would cost between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000. Three storage configurations—8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage—are anticipated to be available. In contrast, the base model of the Vivo T3 5G was released for Rs. 19,999, while the premium variation cost Rs. 21,999.

The Vivo T4 5G will be entering a highly competitive mid-range market, where it will compete with the likes of OnePlus, Samsung, and Xiaomi models in a similar price bracket.

