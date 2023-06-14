Xiaomi Pad 6 vs OnePlus Pad: Which is better for YOU?

Xiaomi Pad 6 undercuts the OnePlus Pad in almost every sense of the word. It costs way less, too, which makes it all the more exciting. Here’s a quick comparison of top specs, features and everything else you need to know.



The Xiaomi Pad 6 has been released in India. It's a budget tablet with an amazing set of features. It's clear rival is OnePlus Pad. It also costs a lot less, which makes it more thrilling. Here is a concise summary of its key specifications, features, and other information. Display: The Xiaomi Pad 6 boasts an 11-inch LCD screen with 2.8K resolution, a 7-stage 144Hz refresh rate, and a maximum brightness of 550nits. There is screen protection made of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The 11.6-inch 2.8K resolution LCD screen on the OnePlus Pad boasts a 6-stage 144Hz refresh rate and can reach a maximum brightness of 500nits. Dolby Vision material is supported by the panel. There is no mention of screen protection from OnePlus. Processor: The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 powers the OnePlus Pad, whereas the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 powers the Xiaomi Pad 6.

Design and size: Both Xiaomi and OnePlus offer premium all-metal unibody designs that look elegant and cost a lot more than the individual prices of these tablets. Of course, the Pad 6 is less expensive, so conceptually, it becomes even more alluring in light of its reduced price. The Pad 6 is 6.51mm thick and weighs 490g. The OnePlus Pad is a somewhat larger tablet overall, weighing more at 552g, although it has almost the same dimensions at 6.5mm. Storage: The OnePlus Pad has up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Xiaomi Pad 6 has up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage and up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. In both tablets, there is no possibility for storage expansion.

Camera quality: Both tablets include an 8MP front camera and a 13MP back camera. Both devices have a topic auto-framing capability on the back camera for video calls. Battery: The 9,510mAh battery within the OnePlus Pad supports 67W rapid charging. The 8,840mAh battery of the Xiaomi Pad 6 is smaller, and it only supports 33W fast charging. Price: The OnePlus Pad costs Rs 37,999 for 8GB/128GB and Rs 39,999 for 12GB/256GB in India. The cost of the OnePlus magnetic keyboard is Rs 7,999, the OnePlus stylo is Rs 4,999, and the OnePlus folio cover is Rs 1,499. Xiaomi Pad 6 is priced at Rs 26,999 for 6GB/128GB and Rs 28,999 for 8GB/256GB. While its second-generation Xiaomi Smart Pen costs Rs 5,999, its dedicated keyboard attachment is priced at Rs 4,999. For Rs 1,499, you may get a separate casing for it (without a keyboard).