    The launch event of Honor 90 5G is scheduled to start on September 14 at 12:30 PM IST on Thursday. HTech will be live-streaming the event on its YouTube channel. Regarding the cost, speculations indicate that the next Honor gadget would retail somewhere between Rs 40,000 and Rs 45,000 in India.

    Honor 90 5G to launch in India today When where to watch event LIVE What can you expect
    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 9:57 AM IST

    Honor is set to unveil its new mid-premium Honor 90 5G smartphone in India on September 14 (today) during a mega launch event. The event will be live-streamed beginning at 12:30 pm on YouTube and on the online retailer Amazon. Additionally, it demonstrates that upon launch, this new 5G phone from Honor will be sold on Amazon.

    The event will be broadcast live on HTech's YouTube channel. We've linked a link below so interested people may watch the event live here. Regarding the cost, speculations indicate that the next Honor gadget would retail somewhere between Rs 40,000 and Rs 45,000 in India.

    Prior to the debut, the corporation has already disclosed a few important specifications. According to a microsite on Amazon, Honor 90 5 is confirmed to run on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1. Including a 50MP front camera and a 200MP main camera, the gadget will have a triple camera system. Honor asserted that Magic OS 7.1 will give a seamless, reliable UI and a clean user experience by eliminating bloatware.

    The smartphone will be available in the following colour options: Peacock Blue, Midnight Black, Emerald Green, and Diamond Silver. According to sources, the Honor 90 5G will be powered by a 5000mAh battery with 66W fast charging capabilities, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 CPU.

    The Honor 90 5G will include three cameras on the back: a 200MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The gadget has a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls. A number of built-in camera functions, including Portrait Video, HDR Video, Close-up, Multi-video, and Solo-cut, are expected to be included with the device.

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 9:57 AM IST
