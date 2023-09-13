Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 15 series launch: Here's how Samsung reacted to Apple's move to add USB Type-C

    Samsung and Apple have taken digs at each other multiple times in the past. Samsung is known to take a dig at every launch. Samsung wrote on X, “At least we can C (see) one change that’s ✨ magical ✨ (sic)."

    iPhone 15 series launch Here is how Samsung reacted to Apple move to add USB Type C gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 4:59 PM IST

    Samsung and Apple are two cool rivals. Samsung is renowned for making fun of every launch, and there have been several incidents in the past. Do you recall how Samsung teased Apple in the past over the notch and when it decided to stop including a headphone port in iPhones? Funny enough, Samsung followed up with the same action. However, this does happen amongst rivals. 

    In case you forgot, Samsung had trolled Apple brutally during the iPhone 14 launch for not having a foldable. And, the fans of both brands quickly turned into keyboard warriors on the internet. This has developed into a battle that has lasted for more than 10 years, and as a result, one could claim that Samsung is one of Apple's best critics. It requests it, and occasionally Apple gives it to it. 

    Not very disappointed this year; Samsung wrote on X, “At least we can C (see) one change that’s ✨ magical ✨ (sic)."

    Another X post reads, "This one REALLY could have used 'one more thing'," possibly alluding to the release of the iPhone 15. An interesting video post criticised Apple for not yet having a foldable phone. This message, which says, "Still working on it," may be a jab at Apple. 

     

    iPhone’s move to USB-C is a topic that’s not discussed in Cupertino. While experts also say that USB-C iPhones had been on cards even before the EU mandate came, the other section simply says Apple did it with a “heavy heart”. 

    Anyway, OnePlus reposted a tweet's image on the X. "Guess who introduced USB-C to flagship phones in 2015?" the post asks. It thinks back to the period when it introduced the "flagship killer" OnePlus with USB-C. 

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 5:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iOS 17 to be available from September 18 Check out new features how to download more gcw

    Apple iOS 17 to be available from September 18; Check out new features, how to download & more

    iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro new features how is Apple smartphone different gcw

    iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: How is the new Apple smartphone different?

    iPhone 14 vs iPhone 15 Check out major key differences between two Apple smartphones gcw

    iPhone 14 vs iPhone 15: Check out major key differences between two Apple smartphones

    Apple discontinues leather Watch straps and iPhone cases to opt for FineWoven now gcw

    Apple discontinues leather Watch straps and iPhone cases, to opt for 'FineWoven' now

    Apple introduces AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with USB-C charging Here is how much it will cost in India gcw

    Apple introduces AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with USB-C charging; Here's how much it will cost in India

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Mysterious non-human 'alien corpses' displayed at Mexico Congress; ignites extraterrestrial debate snt

    WATCH: Mysterious non-human 'alien corpses' displayed at Mexico Congress; ignites extraterrestrial debate

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: No need to have off-spinner, claims Kuldeep Yadav ahead of mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: No need to have off-spinner, claims Kuldeep Yadav ahead of mega event

    G20 Summit 2023: Suspicious equipment brought by Chinese delegation causes stir at Taj Palace hotel AVV

    G20 Summit 2023: Suspicious equipment brought by Chinese delegation causes stir at Taj Palace hotel

    Eggs to Avocado- 7 foods to promote hair growth RBA EAI

    Eggs to Avocado- 7 foods to promote hair growth

    Sex Education Season 4 trailer: Witness Otis and Maeve's love story blooming in this poignant series vma

    Sex Education Season 4 trailer: Witness Otis and Maeve's love story blooming in this poignant series

    Recent Videos

    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon