Honor 100, Honor 100 Pro launched in China; Check features, camera details, price & more

Honor 100 series has officially been launched in China. Both smartphones feature a flashy exterior and support up to 100W fast wired charging. Check specifications, price, camera details and more.

Honor 100 series has officially been launched in China. It should come as no surprise that the line-up produces two models. There is the Honor 100 Pro and the Honor 100, which is less expensive. Both smartphones have an eye-catching design and allow for 100W rapid wired charging. At launch, they are limited to Android 13 for an odd reason, but at least the hardware is powerful. One noteworthy feature of these phones is that Honor equipped them with a proprietary C1 RF-chip, which should allow them to connect to cellular and Wi-Fi networks more effectively and smoothly. This should guarantee consistent connectivity for users everywhere they go, including inside fast-moving trains.

All about Honor 100 Pro

The 6.78-inch OLED display on the Honor 100 Pro features a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 1.5K (2700x1224p). The panel can reach 2,600nits and has high-frequency PWM dimming at 3840Hz. This phone has a pill-shaped punch-out hole with two front cameras: a 50-megapixel primary camera and a second 2-megapixel depth camera.

The Honor 100 Pro features three cameras on its back, the most prominent of which is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary sensor situated behind an f/1.95 aperture lens including optical image stabilisation. This is combined with a 32-megapixel 2.5x telephoto and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, along by up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, powers the device. A 5,000mAh battery that supports both 66W wireless charging and 100W rapid wired charging powers the phone. Honor's MagicOS 7.2, which is based on Android 13, is in charge.

The Honor 100 Pro comes in a choice of 12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB for CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs 40,000), CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 43,500), CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 47,000) and CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs 51,700), respectively.

Here's everything about Honor 100

The Honor 100 boasts a slightly smaller 6.7-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 1.5K (2664 x 1200 pixels). The panel can reach 2,600 nits and is compatible with 3840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, just as the Honour 100 Pro. This phone has a 50-megapixel selfie snapper with a single punch-out hole.

The Honor 100 boasts two cameras on its rear: an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation set behind an f/1.95 aperture lens. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 CPU, along by up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, powers the device. A 5,000mAh battery with 100W rapid wired charging powers the phone. The Honor 100 does not enable wireless charging. MagicOS 7.2, which is also based on Android 13 like the pro model, is in charge.

The Honor 100 comes in 12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, and 16GB/512GB for CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 29,500), CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 33,000), and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 35,250), respectively.