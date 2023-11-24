Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Oppo Pad Air 2 with 11.4-inch display, 8,000mAh battery launched in China; Check details

    The new affordable Android tablet by the Chinese electronic brand runs on MediaTek Helio G99 SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Oppo Pad Air 2 comes with upgrades over the original Oppo Pad Air. Check details.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 4:50 PM IST

    The Oppo Pad Air 2 and the Oppo Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro smartphones were officially introduced in China. For China, the OnePlus Pad Go has been renamed as the Oppo Pad Air 2. Multimedia consumption appears to be the primary objective of the low-cost Android tablet. The Oppo Pad Air 2 is available in China for CNY 1,299, or around Rs 15,500.

    The 11.4-inch, 7:5 LCD screen of the Pad Air 2 features a resolution of 2.4K (2408 x 1720 pixels). The panel can peak at 400 nits and refresh at up to 90 Hz per second. The Pad Air 2's internal components include a MediaTek Helio G99 CPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS2.2 storage. 

    Also Read | Here's how you can use ChatGPT's voice chat feature on your iPhone

    The operating system is Oppo's Android 13-based ColorOS 13.2 software. An 8,000mAh battery that has built-in 33W rapid cable charging capabilities powers the Pad Air 2. The Pad Air 2 has two cameras: an 8-megapixel camera on the front and an additional 8-megapixel camera on the back.

    There is no headphone jack on the Pad Air 2. Additionally, storage expansion is not supported. It is a quad speaker system that can playback Dolby Atmos audio. Bluetooth 5.2 and dual-band WiFi are available connectivity choices.

    Also Read | OnePlus 12 to feature wooden-texture like rear panel? Here's what we know

    As previously noted, the Oppo Pad Air 2 is the Chinese version of the OnePlus Pad Go. The OnePlus Pad Go was just released in India, with a starting price of Rs 19,999 for a model that has Wi-Fi, 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. You can get an option with LTE if you pay an additional Rs 2,000.

    In other news, the Oppo Reno 11 series launched alongside the Oppo Pad Air 2 in China. There are two versions in the lineup: Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro. In comparison to the Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro, both phones have improved designs and more recent technology. 
     

