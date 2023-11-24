Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Here's how you can use ChatGPT's voice chat feature on your iPhone

    OpenAI recently announced that they extended the voice chat feature in its official ChatGPT app for iPhone and iPad to all users. Here's how you can use the feature on iPhone.

    Here is how you can use ChatGPT voice chat feature on your iPhone
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 1:35 PM IST

    OpenAI recently announced that they extended the voice chat feature in its official ChatGPT app for iPhone and iPad to all users. There is no longer a requirement for a membership because the function is offered for free.

    “ChatGPT with voice is now available to all free users. Download the app on your phone and tap the headphones icon to start a conversation,” the company wrote on the micro-blogging platform X, previously known as Twitter.

    All users may now access the voice chat option, which was previously exclusive to Plus and Enterprise members, to engage with the chatbot through natural conversation rather than just text input.

    Also Read | OnePlus 12 to feature wooden-texture like rear panel? Here's what we know

    Here's a step-by-step guide to use ChatGPT's voice chat feature on your iPhone:

    • - Download and install the ChatGPT app by selecting "Get" from the App Store.
    • - Create Account or Sign In: Launch the application, log in with your existing account, or create a new one.
    • - Launch the application now, choose Settings from the three dots menu, then turn on "Voice Conversations" under "New Features."
    • - To initiate a voice chat using ChatGPT, return to the main chat window and press the microphone icon.
    • - Talk out your inquiries or desires, and ChatGPT will provide voice assistance.

    If you're unfamiliar with ChatGPT, it's an AI-powered chatbot that can respond to your inquiries and offer guidance on a wide range of subjects. To respond to inquiries, it employs a unique kind of generative artificial intelligence.

    ChatGPT may be used on a PC, laptop, tablet, or phone, and the two devices will maintain synchronisation of your chat history. In addition, ChatGPT interprets your voice instructions using a unique speech recognition technology called Whisper. Sam Altman has returned to his position as CEO of OpenAI. The CEO of ChatGPT, who was sacked late last week, is going back to work for the firm.

     

    Also Read | Microsoft unveils Outlook Lite with SMS, local language support for Indian users

