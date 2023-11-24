OnePlus 12 to feature wooden-texture like rear panel? Here's what we know

According to a recent report, the OnePlus 12, the company's future flagship smartphone, would have a wooden grain back panel. The smartphone is anticipated to launch internationally in January, with a December 4th debut in China.

The much awaited OnePlus 12, the company's flagship smartphone, has recently been the buzz of the tech community. After a flurry of rumours appeared online, OnePlus eventually acknowledged that the gadget will debut and began to generate excitement. However, the most recent leak offers a fascinating twist to the anticipation by revealing the OnePlus 12's wood-textured back design.

The OnePlus 12's wood grain finish was made public by a leaked photo that Digital Chat Station (DCS) posted on Weibo. The translated language that accompanied the phone teased a "classic wood grain shell" for the OnePlus 12, implying that the phone's back may have a wood-like finish. Even though there are no specifics on the materials utilised, the leak is considered plausible because of DCS's consistent performance.

Given that OnePlus has a track record of experimenting with various back finishes for its devices, the possibility of a wood texture isn't that unexpected. Notably, OnePlus displayed its experience dabbling in this field when it released a 'Walnut Wood Edition' with its first-ever OnePlus One smartphone.

Although the OnePlus 12's wood-textured back generates more excitement, important information regarding the device has also surfaced. OnePlus has revealed that the smartphone, which is scheduled to launch globally in January after making its premiere in China on December 4th, would have a new Sony LYT-808 sensor that was created in partnership with Sony. According to reports, the smartphone may have a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50MP Sony IMX966 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

