'Heartstrings': Apple's latest ad, featuring Apple AirPods Pro 2, will melt your hearts (WATCH)

Apple's new holiday ad, "Heartstrings," showcases the AirPods Pro 2 and iOS 18.1 hearing health features. The ad depicts a father with hearing loss experiencing his daughter's music for the first time, sparking emotional responses and social media discussions.

Apple’s latest holiday ad is striking a chord with social media users, blending emotional storytelling with groundbreaking technology. The almost two-minute commercial, titled "Heartstrings," highlights the AirPods Pro 2 and the new hearing health capabilities included in iOS 18.1. The ad, which can be found on the business's YouTube site, follows a father as he reflects on his favorite memories of his daughter when she opens a guitar on Christmas morning. The father, who suffers from hearing loss, can't hear his daughter playing the guitar well.

For the first time, he can clearly hear his daughter's singing thanks to his wife's encouragement and the AirPods Pro 2's Hearing Aid function on his phone.

"Sound and hearing influence how many of us relate to the world around us. However, it takes an average of ten years for those who have hearing loss to have their hearing evaluated and fitted for aids," Apple stated in the description of the film.

"Now with the world’s first end-to-end hearing health experience, you have access to a Hearing Test that provides scientifically validated results within minutes and the ability to activate a clinical-grade Hearing Aid feature on your AirPods Pro 2—right from home," the business stated.

In just 12 hours after its premiere, Heartstrings has received over 761,564 views on YouTube. It also spurred more general conversations on political and cultural changes on social media. Many viewers applauded the message of love amongst family members, but others saw it as a sign of a broader backlash against progressive ideas in American culture after Donald Trump was re-elected.

