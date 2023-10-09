Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Flipkart sale 2023: Google Pixel Buds Pro available under Rs 10,000! Check AMAZING deal details

    The Google Pixel Buds Pro are available for under Rs 10,000 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. The sale began on October 8 and will go on till October 15. Check deal details.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 4:53 PM IST

    There are several TWS earbuds on the market, but only a few of them promise a premium experience that may make you want to dance even if you're sitting in a quiet room. if the most of them promise an overall good listening experience. These expensive earbuds include Google's Pixel Buds Pro. The buds went on sale in August of last year for Rs 19,990. What if we told you that you could purchase these high-quality earphones for roughly half of what they originally cost? The ongoing Big Billion Days offer on Flipkart makes it feasible, so yes.

    The sale went live on October 8 for all users. For Flipkart Plus members, however, the sale was live on October 7.  Apart from the Google Pixel Buds Pro, there are a variety of other wearables and smartphones on sale at steep discounts.

    The Google Pixel Buds Pro, as previously stated, cost Rs 19,990. The earphones, meanwhile, are available for as little as 9,999 as part of Flipkart's ongoing offer. This is a fantastic offer, and if you're searching for earphones around Rs 10,000, this might be a wonderful alternative. Not only that, but there are several bank promotions that you can take advantage of to cut the price of the buds even lower.

    For instance, credit card holders from ICICI Bank and Axis Bank can receive discounts of up to Rs 1,500. Additionally, if you already own a backup phone that you've been wanting to upgrade, selling it might further lower the price of the earphones.

    Along with the Google Pixel 6a smartphone, the Google Pixel Buds Pro were introduced in August of last year. Critics gave the active noise cancelling earbuds positive reviews. The earbuds proved to be a very popular alternative for individuals searching for high-end earbuds but not willing to spend the money on the Apple AirPods Pro thanks to features like rapid pair, multipoint compatibility, better active noise cancellation, and more. The earbuds also have a transparency mode, Google Assistant connectivity, and access to the Google Translate app.

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 5:01 PM IST
