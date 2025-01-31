Google Pixel 9a: LEAKED photos reveal colours, larger battery and more

Google's Pixel 9a may launch earlier than expected, with pre-orders starting March 19th. The phone is rumored to feature a larger 5,100mAh battery, a flush back design, and a 6.28-inch display. It will likely be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset and offer up to 256GB of storage.

Google Pixel 9a: LEAKED photos reveal colours, larger battery and more gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 4:35 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 4:35 PM IST

Google’s much-anticipated Pixel 9a could arrive earlier than expected, with new leaks suggesting that pre-orders might begin on 19 March, followed by shipping from 26 March. According to a rumor from Android Headlines, the 128GB edition of the Pixel 9a will retail for $499 (about Rs 43,200) in the US, while the 256GB model may cost $599 (Rs 51,900). There is an extra $50 fee for those who choose Verizon's mmWave device.

Although the price of the greater storage option is somewhat higher, this pricing structure is similar to that of the Pixel 8a basic model. However, as the Pixel 8a launched in India for Rs 52,999 for the 128GB model and Rs 59,999 for the 256GB version, the pricing may fluctuate in the Indian market.

Google Pixel 9a: Expected design and display

According to many media sources, the elimination of the conventional camera bar, a defining feature of recent Pixel smartphones, may be one of the most significant design changes to the Pixel 9a. Rather, the smartphone will probably have a flush back, maybe to make room for a bigger 5,100mAh battery, the biggest one yet found in a Pixel phone. With a 6.28-inch display that has a peak brightness of 2,700 nits and an HDR brightness of 1,800 nits, the phone might still be small even with the larger battery. A refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz are expected to be supported by the display.

Google Pixel 9a: Processor

It is anticipated that Google's Tensor G4 chipset and 8GB LPDDR5X RAM would power the Pixel 9a. Users may choose between 128GB and 256GB of storage, both of which use UFS 3.1 technology for improved read and write performance. In addition to Google's seven years of software and security upgrades, the gadget is slated to debut with Android 15.

