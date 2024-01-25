Google Pixel 9 Pro may feature THESE iPhone-like features; Check details

Google is set to launch its Pixel flagships later this year, including the Google Pixel 9 Pro. Leaks suggest the device will feature an iPhone-like flat frame design and a rounded camera bar.

The Pixel flagship devices from Google are anticipated to come in the latter part of this year. At the event, the massive smartphone manufacturer could reveal the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. With their promises of significant advancements, smartphones are already creating a lot of hype. MySmartPrice and dependable leaker OnLeaks have released 5K renderings of the high-end Google Pixel 9 Pro, giving viewers an immersive 360-degree video glimpse at the smartphone's size and appearance.

The leaks reveal a design similar to what we have already seen in the Galaxy S24 Plus as well as the iPhones. And the only point of commonality here is the flat frame design.

The renowned leaker's information indicates that the Google Pixel 9 Pro will have a flat display that is around 6.5 inches in size, which is a small decrease in size from its predecessor. The images verify that there will be minimal bezels on all four sides of the display, which is in line with Google's intention to incorporate a central punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera.

The flagship handset will have a flat frame, and the volume rockers and power button will be tastefully placed on the right side, according to additional confirmation from OnLeaks. The device's left side will continue to have a simple design with just antenna marks.

The speaker grille, SIM card slot, and USB Type-C connector are located on the bottom of the device, and the mmWave antenna cover and microphone are located on top.The Google Pixel 9 Pro's measurements, which were previously 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm, will rise to 12.0 mm to accommodate the camera bulge.

The renderings also appear to reveal a modified back camera layout, showing a triple camera arrangement with a telephoto sensor in addition to the typical wide camera sensor. The camera's capabilities are further enhanced by the intriguing hint of possible support for variable aperture provided by the periscope telephoto sensor.

As Google aims to build on the success of its previous Pixel models, tech enthusiasts and smartphone aficionados eagerly await further announcements and a closer look at what the Pixel 9 Pro has in store for them.

