Apple's Vision Pro headset estimated to have sold 180,000 units during pre-order: Reports

Apple announced its Vision Pro back in June, but its official pre-orders in the US only started last week. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo estimates that Apple sold between 160,000 to 180,000 units of its Vision Pro, which is now sold out and shipping estimates set for 5-7 weeks.

According to Kuo, due to the increased demand for the Vision Pro, new orders will now ship later than originally scheduled. Delivery dates for all models are now projected to be between five and seven weeks after the device launches on February 2. "As expected, the pre-order for the Vision Pro sold out right away, and shipping times for all models increased to 5-7 weeks in a matter of hours," he stated.

Additionally, scalpers are selling the Vision Pro on eBay for double the suggested retail price. This finding supports the idea that the headset is well-liked and that consumers are willing to spend more than the suggested retail price to get one at or close to launch.

Nevertheless, this is not the first time Apple items have sold out quickly upon release. It has previously happened with iPhones. After placing their immediate preorders, customers must wait months for their products to arrive. This particularly applies to the "Pro Max" variants. However, Kuo claims that things are a little different with the Vision Pro.

"But in contrast to Vision Pro, shipping times for iPhone models typically increase 24 to 48 hours after pre-orders open, suggesting that demand persists even after the initial sold-out," he continued.

It's speculated that Apple's partners, including Luxshare, will be working extra hard to produce enough Vision Pro devices to meet demand, as the estimated 5,00,000 units to be produced shouldn't present a major problem. But, Kuo added, in order to properly analyse any changes in demand, it's also critical to gauge the degree of enduring interest in the product beyond the first sell-out.

