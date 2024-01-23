Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ to launch on January 29; Here's what you can expect

Realme is scheduled to launch the Realme 12 Pro series in India on January 29. The series will include two smartphones, Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+. Realme 12 Pro series will reportedly come with a 64-megapixel periscope camera. The smartphones will likely come with up to 8 GB RAM.

Realme will be launching Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ smartphones in India on January 29. This year, the business will introduce its first flagship smartphone. Although there have been reports of a Realme 12 Pro Max launch, we don't believe the Max model will be revealed, at least not at this launch event.

Returning to the Realme 12 Pro line of smartphones, the cameras will be the standout feature. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ smartphone and other smartphones made by the firm are being pitted against them other using a periscope lens. The Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ are expected to include periscope lenses, based on Realme teasers.

According to rumours, the periscope could use a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). Rumour has it that the smartphones will come with up to 12 GB of RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series processor on the Realme 12 Pro+ and a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset on the Realme 12 Pro, as well as Realme UI 5, which runs on the Android 14 operating system.

Furthermore, it is anticipated that the Realme 12 Pro 5G series would include a 6.7-inch fullHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate that is curved. It is expected that both versions will have 5,000mAh batteries that can handle cable rapid charging at 67 W. It's possible that the two smartphones will have a 64-megapixel main camera on the back.

There should be two storage options available for each of the Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+. There is a good chance that the Realme 12 Pro will be available with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage as well as 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige are the two colour variants that the 12 Pro is purportedly available in. The Realme 12 Pro+ is expected to be available in three colours: Explorer Red, Navigator Beige, and Submarine Blue. It may have two storage options: 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage or 8 GB RAM and 256 GB model.