iPhone 15 series launching on September 12: Check out tentative dates for pre-order & sale

Alongside the iPhone 15 series, the brand is also expected to unveil new smartwatches -- Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 and new AirPods featuring a USB-C port. Apple will also livestream the event, which will start with Apple CEO Tim Cook keynotes. In India, interested viewers can watch the iPhone 15 launch event live from 10:30 PM IST onwards.

Additionally, reports claim that the iPhone 15 series might go on sale on September 22 and that pre-orders for the next iPhones will begin on September 15. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, on the other hand, is rumoured to release a few weeks after the other variants. This delay could be because of issues with getting enough periscope camera parts.

According to rumours, the next-generation iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in new hues including Midnight (Black), Starlight (White), Light Green, Yellow, Blue, and Orange (Coral Pink). The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max versions, on the other hand, will come in a variety of colours, including Titanium, Dark Blue, Silver-Gray, and Space Black.