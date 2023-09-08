Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Google Pixel Watch 2 teased; Here's what you can expect

    Google has scheduled its Pixel launch event for October 4 in New York City, US. The event for the Google Pixel 8 will start at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday. The company has also announced that pre-orders for both Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones will start from October 4.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 10:25 AM IST

    The US-based tech company Google recently revealed the debut date for the future Pixel 8 series of smartphones. Google then turned to the microblogging service X (formerly known as Twitter) to showcase the design of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones' next-generation models and teased the new Pixel Watch 2.

    The US city of New York will host Google's Pixel launch event on October 4. On Tuesday, the Google Pixel 8 event will begin around 7:30 PM IST. Pre-orders for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones will begin on October 4, according to the firm.

    Sharing the teaser video of the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, the company wrote on X: “Save the d8. Meet #Pixel8 and Pixel 8 Pro at #MadeByGoogle on October 4th at 10am ET."

    In another teaser video posted by Made by Google, the company confirmed the launch of the Pixel Watch 2 and the new Pixel Buds Pro on October 4. “Gr8 things are coming. Tune in to #MadeByGoogle on October 4th at 10am ET," the company said.

    Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones will look like last year's Pixel 7 versions, according to the Made by Google teaser. They will come with softened edges and a horizontal camera configuration on the back side.

     

    The Pixel 8 Pro will ship with a triple camera configuration, while the ordinary Pixel 8 phone is said to have two rear cameras. The Pixel 8 Pro may be available in porcelain white, while the Pixel 8 will reportedly feature a peach colour option, according to rumours.

    The upcoming Pixel Buds Pro was also shown in a new Porcelain color, which matches the phone and the watch. According to reports, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to come with a more powerful Google Tensor G3 chipset.

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
