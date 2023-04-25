Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Pixel 7a to launch soon? Check out expected price, features, other details

    The Pixel 7a’s launch is tipped to take place on May 10 at Google’s annual I/O developer conference. The Pixel 7a is rumoured to receive significant improvements in a few areas, and its price is expected to rise sharply. Here's everything you need to know.

    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 5:18 PM IST

    The Pixel 7a is expected to be released on May 10 during Google's annual I/O developer conference, which implies that the launch is only 15 days away. The Pixel 7a is rumoured to receive significant improvements in a few areas, and its price is expected to rise sharply.

    In the US market, the Pixel 7a is anticipated to cost between $450 and $500 (about Rs 37,100 to Rs 41,200). The Pixel 6a, which before it, debuted at the same pricing as the Pixel 5a. The price of the gadget was set at $449 (about Rs 36,900). 

    Also Read | Google Pixel Fold's price double than that of Apple iPhone 14?

    According to the reports, Google may opt to either keep the price of the new Pixel A series phone the same or raise it by $50 this year. Recall that the Pixel 6a had a Rs 43,999 price tag when it was first introduced in India. The cost of the incoming Pixel phone may be less than Rs 50,000.

    In comparison to the Pixel 6a smartphone, the future Pixel 7a is expected to include a larger battery, an improved back camera system, a 90Hz display, and a new chipset.

    According to reports, it will still include a 6.1-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and compatibility for a refresh rate of 90Hz, which will be a minor improvement over the Pixel 6a's screen at 60Hz.

    Also Read | iQOO 12 to come with 200W fast charging tech? Here's what we know

    According to the rumours, the Pixel 7a's battery will have a capacity of 4,410 mAh, which is a little bit more than the 4,306 mAh one found in its predecessor. According to reports, the firm will keep supporting 18W wired charging technology, and the retail package won't include a charger.

    At the rear, there may be a triple camera arrangement with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 primary sensor. A 12-megapixel ultrawide Sony IMX712 camera may be used to back it up. According to rumours, the 5G phone may come in arctic blue, charcoal, cotton, and jade colouring options.

    Also Read | Apple India stores hire highly qualified workers, more job openings listed; Check salary, perks, other details

