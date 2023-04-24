Apple India stores hire highly qualified workers, more job openings listed; Check salary, perks, other details

Apple has been making great strides in expanding its presence in India, with the company recently opening its first official online store in Mumbai followed by the second in Delhi. Apple has hired high-qualified workers with backgrounds in MBA, B-Tech in electrical engineering, bachelor's in computer applications, and so on for its retail stores in Saket and BKC.

Employees at Apple Stores in India reportedly begin with a monthly salary package of Rs 1 lakh. The staff have a range of educational backgrounds, including master's degrees in information technology, MBAs, bachelor's degrees in electrical engineering, computer science, packaging, robotics, and automation engineering.

For its retail outlets in India, Apple is now seeking for the jobs of Business Expert, Creative, Technical Specialist, Operations Expert, Genius, and Business Pro. The majority of these positions call for proficiency in the regional tongue, strong oral and writing communication abilities, and a flexible work schedule.

In order to safeguard the wellbeing and professional advancement of its retail employees, Apple also provides a variety of benefits, according to the Careers at Apple India page. These perks include stock awards, health and wellness programmes, paid time off, tuition reimbursement for courses, and discounts on Apple stock purchases. Additionally, employees are eligible for a discount on Apple items.

More than 170 highly qualified team members have been employed by Apple to manage its two Indian stores, Apple BKC and Apple Saket. These workers are from more than 15 distinct Indian states and jointly speak more than 15 different Indian languages.

While the Saket shop has employed more than 70 retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and together speak more than 15 languages, the Apple BKC store has a crew of over 100 personnel who can speak a total of 20 distinct languages.

