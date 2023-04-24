Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple India stores hire highly qualified workers, more job openings listed; Check salary, perks, other details

    Apple has been making great strides in expanding its presence in India, with the company recently opening its first official online store in Mumbai followed by the second in Delhi.   Apple has hired high-qualified workers with backgrounds in MBA, B-Tech in electrical engineering, bachelor's in computer applications, and so on for its retail stores in Saket and BKC.

    Apple India stores hire highly qualified workers more job openings listed Check salary perks other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 1:38 PM IST

    With the recent establishment of its first official online shop in Mumbai and a second in Delhi, Apple has made enormous gains in growing its footprint in India.  The business has also been employing a number of people to work at its retail locations around the nation as part of this development. These workers are compensated differently and come from a variety of backgrounds, including MBA grads and BTech holders.

    Employees at Apple Stores in India reportedly begin with a monthly salary package of Rs 1 lakh. The staff have a range of educational backgrounds, including master's degrees in information technology, MBAs, bachelor's degrees in electrical engineering, computer science, packaging, robotics, and automation engineering. 

    Also Read | Google Pixel Fold revealed in a leaked video ahead of launch? Here's what we know

    For its retail outlets in India, Apple is now seeking for the jobs of Business Expert, Creative, Technical Specialist, Operations Expert, Genius, and Business Pro. The majority of these positions call for proficiency in the regional tongue, strong oral and writing communication abilities, and a flexible work schedule. 

    In order to safeguard the wellbeing and professional advancement of its retail employees, Apple also provides a variety of benefits, according to the Careers at Apple India page. These perks include stock awards, health and wellness programmes, paid time off, tuition reimbursement for courses, and discounts on Apple stock purchases. Additionally, employees are eligible for a discount on Apple items.

    Also Read | Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air to come with M2 chip, latest M3 chipset release may take time: Report

    More than 170 highly qualified team members have been employed by Apple to manage its two Indian stores, Apple BKC and Apple Saket. These workers are from more than 15 distinct Indian states and jointly speak more than 15 different Indian languages.

    While the Saket shop has employed more than 70 retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and together speak more than 15 languages, the Apple BKC store has a crew of over 100 personnel who can speak a total of 20 distinct languages.

    Also Read | WhatsApp's new feature allows users to save disappearing messages

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2023, 1:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tech giants continue mass layoffs; Check out the shocking figures! anr

    Tech giants continue mass layoffs; Check out the shocking figures!

    Google Pixel Fold revealed in a leaked video ahead of launch Here is what we know gcw

    Google Pixel Fold revealed in a leaked video ahead of launch? Here's what we know

    WhatsApp new feature allows users to save disappearing messages check details here gcw

    WhatsApp's new feature allows users to save disappearing messages

    ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C55 mission carrying two Singaporean satellites gcw

    ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C55 mission carrying two Singaporean satellites

    Apple 15 inch MacBook Air to come with M2 chip latest M3 chipset release may take time Report gcw

    Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air to come with M2 chip, latest M3 chipset release may take time: Report

    Recent Stories

    Netizens slam Samantha Ruth Prabhu's American accent at Citadel London premiere vma

    Netizens slam Samantha Ruth Prabhu's American accent at Citadel London premiere

    From the India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 23

    From the India Gate: Bitter sweet pancakes, storm in the teacup and more

    Atiq Ahmed murder: UP Police find blood stains, knife at slain gangster's office in Prayagraj AJR

    Atiq Ahmed murder: UP Police find blood stains, knife at slain gangster's office in Prayagraj

    Heres your customised Indian diet plan to gain weight in healthy manner ADC

    Here's your customised Indian diet plan to gain weight in healthy manner

    Can a skinny person suffer from fatty liver disease? Read this NOW RBA

    Can a skinny person suffer from fatty liver disease? Read this NOW

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon