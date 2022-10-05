Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro to launch on October 6: When and how to watch event live?

Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro will be launched tomorrow (October 6) at the company's annual ‘Made by Google’ event. It is worth noting that the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the first flagships from the tech giant that are making their debut in India since the Google Pixel 3.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be unveiled during the company's annual 'Made by Google' event tomorrow (October 6). The Google Pixel 7 series will make its global premiere tomorrow, and the firm will begin accepting pre-orders for the new Pixel smartphones on Flipkart in India. It is worth mentioning that the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the company's first flagships to be released in India since the Google Pixel 3. The Google Pixel 7 series launch event will begin at 7:30pm IST and will be streamed live on YouTube for audiences worldwide. You can watch the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro launch in India live right here.

In addition to the Google Pixel 7 series, the firm will unveil the new Pixel Watch during the annual event. The Google wristwatch has been in development for quite some time. The majority of the information on the new Google Pixel devices has been leaked ahead of time, and here is what you can anticipate from the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7

The Google Pixel 7 is said to include a 6.3-inch FD+ AMOLED display with a 1080x2400 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone will be driven by a new Tensor G2 processor, according to the company. The SoC is expected to be combined with 8GB of RAM and two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. The Pixel 7 Pro will ship with Android 13.0.

In terms of cameras, the Google Pixel 7 Pro will include a dual rear camera arrangement with a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra wide shooter. The handset is believed to include a 10.8MP selfie camera on the front. The upcoming Pixel 7 Pro is said to be powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging capabilities.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is said to include a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1440x3120 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone will be driven by a new Tensor G2 processor, according to the company. The SoC is expected to come with 12GB of RAM and two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. The Pixel 7 Pro will ship with Android 13.0.

