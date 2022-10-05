Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro to launch on October 6: When and how to watch event live?

    Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro will be launched tomorrow (October 6) at the company's annual ‘Made by Google’ event. It is worth noting that the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the first flagships from the tech giant that are making their debut in India since the Google Pixel 3. 

    Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 7 Pro to launch on October 6 When and how to watch event live gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 5, 2022, 3:05 PM IST

    Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be unveiled during the company's annual 'Made by Google' event tomorrow (October 6). The Google Pixel 7 series will make its global premiere tomorrow, and the firm will begin accepting pre-orders for the new Pixel smartphones on Flipkart in India. It is worth mentioning that the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the company's first flagships to be released in India since the Google Pixel 3. The Google Pixel 7 series launch event will begin at 7:30pm IST and will be streamed live on YouTube for audiences worldwide. You can watch the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro launch in India live right here.

    In addition to the Google Pixel 7 series, the firm will unveil the new Pixel Watch during the annual event. The Google wristwatch has been in development for quite some time. The majority of the information on the new Google Pixel devices has been leaked ahead of time, and here is what you can anticipate from the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro.

    Google Pixel 7

    The Google Pixel 7 is said to include a 6.3-inch FD+ AMOLED display with a 1080x2400 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone will be driven by a new Tensor G2 processor, according to the company. The SoC is expected to be combined with 8GB of RAM and two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. The Pixel 7 Pro will ship with Android 13.0.

    In terms of cameras, the Google Pixel 7 Pro will include a dual rear camera arrangement with a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra wide shooter. The handset is believed to include a 10.8MP selfie camera on the front. The upcoming Pixel 7 Pro is said to be powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging capabilities.

    Google Pixel 7 Pro

    The Google Pixel 7 Pro is said to include a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1440x3120 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone will be driven by a new Tensor G2 processor, according to the company. The SoC is expected to come with 12GB of RAM and two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. The Pixel 7 Pro will ship with Android 13.0.

    In terms of cameras, the Google Pixel 7 Pro will include a dual rear camera arrangement with a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra wide shooter. The handset is believed to include a 10.8MP selfie camera on the front. The upcoming Pixel 7 Pro is said to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging capabilities.

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2022, 3:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 You can buy Nothing Phone 1 at Rs 12099 know offers and discounts gcw

    Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: You can buy Nothing Phone (1) at Rs 12,099; know offers and discounts

    Nothing ear stick earbuds to be launched on October 26 second product of 2022 gcw

    Nothing ear (stick) earbuds to be launched on October 26, second product of 2022

    Samsung may launch Galaxy A54 with 50 MP camera by next year under affordable range Report gcw

    Samsung may launch Galaxy A54 with 50MP camera by next year under affordable range: Report

    Redmi Pad with Helio G99 launched at Rs 12999 know features more details of Xiaomi new tablet gcw

    Redmi Pad with Helio G99 launched at Rs 12,999; Know features, more details of Xiaomi’s new tablet

    Jio Book laptop quietly launched in India at Rs 19500 Know specs other details gcw

    Jio Book laptop quietly launched in India at Rs 19,500; Know specs, other details

    Recent Stories

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: I am outraged - Xavi after Barcelona 0-1 defeat to Inter Milan-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'I am outraged' - Xavi after Barcelona's 0-1 defeat to Inter Milan

    Ex contestants Pavitra Punia Eijaz Khan are now engaged drb

    Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan are now engaged!

    football UEFA Champions League UCL 2022-23: You have to have peace of mind - Diego Simeone after Atletico Madrid loss to Club Brugge-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'You have to have peace of mind' - Simeone after Atletico's loss to Brugge

    DU SOL Admission 2022 Registration process for new courses begin today here is how to apply gcw

    DU SOL Admission 2022: Registration process for new courses begin today; here's how to apply

    Delhi zoo announces animal adoption scheme, you can now adopt your favourite animal; here's how - adt

    Delhi zoo announces animal adoption scheme, you can now adopt your favourite animal; here's how

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, 3rd T20I: In terms of Jasprit Bumrah replacement for ICC T20 World Cup, we are looking at options - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    Video Icon
    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    Video Icon
    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    Video Icon