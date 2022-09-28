Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nokia T10 tablet with 8-inch HD display, 8-megapixel camera launched; All about it

    Nokia has added another budget Android tablet to its lineup in India and this device will get multiple years of OS updates as promised by the company. Nokia T10 goes up against Realme, Oppo and a few other brands in this segment. Here's all about it.

    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 6:20 PM IST

    Nokia T10 tablet has launched in India this week and the budget tablet gets up to 4GB RAM and an 8-inch display. It is the second model after the T20 to debut in the nation and is powered by a Unisoc chipset. Nokia is in a market with other brands, but for certain customers, the prospect of a stock Android experience may be attractive. In this market, the Nokia T10 competes with Realme, Oppo, and a few more names.

    The starting pricing for the 3GB + 32GB option of the Nokia T10 tablet is Rs 11,799. The price for the 4GB + 64GB storage option is Rs 12,799. Although Nokia offers both Wi-Fi and 4G choices, the business is only offering the Wi-Fi alone model to customers. Both Amazon and the Nokia shop sell this tablet.

    The Nokia T10 tablet has an 8-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels and a maximum brightness of 450 nits. The tablet comes pre-installed with Android 12 OS, and the manufacturer guarantees two significant OS updates as well as three years of monthly security patches.

    The T10 is equipped with a Unisoc T606 chipset, up to 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded by up to 512GB using a microSD card slot. OZO playback is powered by two stereo speakers on the tablet. The tablet's rear body is composed of polycarbonate, and it has an IPX2 grade for splash protection. It weighs 375 grammes.

    It sports a standard 2-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera. The tablet has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone connector for communication. The 5,250mAh battery within the Nokia T10 is capable of 10W charging using the USB C connector.

