    Google Pixel Watch: Digital crown to health features; here's what we know about Google's first smartwatch

    The Google video shows a similar design to what we have seen in leaked renders in the past. The Pixel Watch has a round dial with a curved screen. There is a digital crown, and the Pixel Watch seems to have its own strap attaching mechanism.

    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

    At the company's "Made by Google" event on October 6, Google's first smartwatch, the Google Pixel Watch, will be unveiled alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. After months of rumours surrounding Google's wristwatch, the Pixel Watch will be released.

    The first Google Pixel Watch teaser, which depicts the device's design in depth, was just released. The design in the video is comparable to renders that have previously been revealed. The Pixel Watch sports a curved screen and a circular dial. The Pixel Watch has a digital crown and what appears to be a built-in system for fastening straps.

    Three Google Pixel Watch versions, one with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and the other two with LTE capability, may be released, according to rumours. Additionally, a Samsung Exynos 9110 CPU with 1.5 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage is anticipated to power the Google Pixel Watch. Although Google has also stated that the Pixel Watch would include a variety of health and fitness-related capabilities, we are still unsure of the device's physical sensor configuration.

    Although the Google Pixel Watch's battery parameters are not yet available, reports indicate that it could have a one-day battery backup. There is said to be a USB type-C charging cable, which will attach to the watch via a magnetic puck.

    The Google Pixel Watch is rumoured to have better software than previous models. According to reports, the smartwatch supports Google Assistant, allowing users to speak directly to the watch. Additionally, Google Maps will be supported by the LTE version of the Pixel Watch, as the business also demonstrated at Google I/O in May, where the Pixel Watch was initially shown. The Pixel Watch will utilise a variation of Google's Wear OS, but it will also have a number of novel features that are currently unknown to us.

