Google Pixel 6a available for Rs 9,999 on Flipkart ahead of Valentine's Day

Google Pixel 6a features a 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED HDR display with 2400 x 1080p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Google Pixel 6a is currently one of the most affordable smartphones sold by Google in India. Know how to buy the smartphone at such a price.

Google Pixel 6a is currently available with a special Valentines Deal on Flipkart ahead of Valentine’s Day. The Google Pixel 6a is now one of Google's most reasonably priced smartphones offered in India. The Google Pixel 6a was released by the firm last year with a starting price of Rs 43,999; however, once the Google Pixel 7 series was introduced, the price of the phone was lowered. The Google Pixel 6a launch surprised the Indian tech world because the tech giant had not made any announcements regarding intentions to release the smartphone in India when it made its international debut.

The Google Pixel 6a is a member of the Pixel 6 family, which also includes the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. After a Rs 21,000 reduction, the Google Pixel 6a is presently offered on Flipkart for for Rs 9,999.

As part of a Valentine's Day deal, the Google Pixel 6a is presently available on Flipkart for Rs 30,999. Customers of HDFC Bank are eligible for a Rs 1,000 discount on debit and credit card purchases, lowering the cost of the smartphone to Rs 29,999. Additionally, you may trade your old smartphone for a Google Pixel 6a and save up to Rs 20,000. This implies that the Google Pixel 6a is available through the Valentine's Deal for just Rs 9,999 after all bank discounts and freebies.

The 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED HDR display on the Google Pixel 6a has a resolution of 2400 x 1080p and is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The display's refresh rate is supported at 60Hz. The smartphone's internal Tensor chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage power it from the inside out. The Google Pixel 6a has a dual back camera arrangement with a primary 12MP sensor and a secondary 12MP ultrawide sensor. The smartphone has an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

