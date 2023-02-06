Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Pixel 6a available for Rs 9,999 on Flipkart ahead of Valentine's Day

    Google Pixel 6a features a 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED HDR display with 2400 x 1080p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Google Pixel 6a is currently one of the most affordable smartphones sold by Google in India. Know how to buy the smartphone at such a price.

    Google Pixel 6a available for Rs 9999 on Flipkart ahead of Valentines Day check details here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 6, 2023, 7:23 PM IST

    Google Pixel 6a is currently available with a special Valentines Deal on Flipkart ahead of Valentine’s Day. The Google Pixel 6a is now one of Google's most reasonably priced smartphones offered in India. The Google Pixel 6a was released by the firm last year with a starting price of Rs 43,999; however, once the Google Pixel 7 series was introduced, the price of the phone was lowered. The Google Pixel 6a launch surprised the Indian tech world because the tech giant had not made any announcements regarding intentions to release the smartphone in India when it made its international debut.

    The Google Pixel 6a is a member of the Pixel 6 family, which also includes the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. After a Rs 21,000 reduction, the Google Pixel 6a is presently offered on Flipkart for for Rs 9,999.

    Also Read | OnePlus 11 5G to launch on February 7: When, where to watch event live? What you can expect

    As part of a Valentine's Day deal, the Google Pixel 6a is presently available on Flipkart for Rs 30,999. Customers of HDFC Bank are eligible for a Rs 1,000 discount on debit and credit card purchases, lowering the cost of the smartphone to Rs 29,999. Additionally, you may trade your old smartphone for a Google Pixel 6a and save up to Rs 20,000. This implies that the Google Pixel 6a is available through the Valentine's Deal for just Rs 9,999 after all bank discounts and freebies.

    Also Read | 4 things that makes Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra extra special

    The 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED HDR display on the Google Pixel 6a has a resolution of 2400 x 1080p and is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The display's refresh rate is supported at 60Hz. The smartphone's internal Tensor chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage power it from the inside out. The Google Pixel 6a has a dual back camera arrangement with a primary 12MP sensor and a secondary 12MP ultrawide sensor. The smartphone has an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

    Also Read | Coca-Cola edition of Realme 10 Pro 5G to launch in India on Feb 10; Details here

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2023, 7:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus 11 5G to launch on February 7 When where to watch event live what you can expect gcw

    OnePlus 11 5G to launch on February 7: When, where to watch event live? What you can expect

    Poco X5 Pro 5G to launch today Know live stream time expected specifications other details gcw

    Poco X5 Pro 5G to launch today: Know live stream time; expected specifications, other details

    OnePlus Pad to come with magnetic keyboard and a stylus like to give competition to Apple iPad gcw

    OnePlus Pad to come with magnetic keyboard and a stylus; Details here

    OnePlus 11 5G to be available for pre-order soon via Amazon Here is what you can expect gcw

    OnePlus 11 5G to be available for pre-order soon; Here's what you can expect

    Lenovo IdeaPad 1 launched with AMD Ryzen 3 7320 chip with 2 year warranty launched know price specs other details gcw

    Lenovo IdeaPad 1 launched with AMD Ryzen 3 7320 chip with 2-year warranty launched

    Recent Stories

    football Man City must be relegated if Premier League charges against them are proven, says former financial advisor snt

    Man City must be relegated if Premier League charges against them are proven, says former financial advisor

    JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Registration process to commence from February 7; know key dates, other details - adt

    JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Registration process to commence from February 7; know key dates, other details

    OnePlus 11 5G to launch on February 7 When where to watch event live what you can expect gcw

    OnePlus 11 5G to launch on February 7: When, where to watch event live? What you can expect

    Spadikam Mohanlal 1995 popular film to re-release in 4K Dolby Atmos on THIS date watch trailer RBA

    Spadikam: Mohanlal’s 1995 popular film to re-release in 4K Dolby Atmos on THIS date-watch trailer

    Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to move into Rs 70 crore beach-facing bungalow in Juhu? Here's what we know vma

    Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to move into Rs 70 crore beach-facing bungalow in Juhu? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon