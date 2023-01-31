Good news for Apple users! You may reportedly get a foldable iPad next year

It has been rumoured that Apple is working on a new affordable iPad and they might launch the device by next year. The rumour surfaced last year, and an analyst named Ming-Chi Kuo has also predicted that the sales of iPad will slow down by 10-15 per cent by next year.

Fans of the Apple iPad have been waiting a while for a foldable phone, and it looks like they won't have to wait much longer. Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that Apple may launch the first foldable iPad next year. Additionally, he thinks the iPad will come with a "carbon fibre kickstand."

Since quite some time, rumours have circulated that Apple intends to release a mid-size foldable tablet in between the iPhone and iPad, and Kuo's most recent tweet raises the possibility that it may be an iPad.

"I have high hopes for the foldable iPad in 2024 and anticipate that this new model will increase shipments and enhance the product mix," tweeted Kuo. "My latest survey indicates that the foldable iPad will feature a carbon fibre kickstand. Carbon fibre material will make the kickstand lighter and more durable." he added.

In addition, he estimated that shipments of iPads will decrease by 10-15% year over year (YoY).

A new iPad may not be released by the iPad manufacturer in the upcoming nine to twelve months, according to Kuo, since "the iPad mini refresh is more likely to commence mass production" in the first quarter of next year.

The first foldable iPad might be released by the tech giant in 2024 rather than the iPhone, according to reports from October of last year.

