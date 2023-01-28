iPhone tips: Want to customise your home screen? Here's how you can do it with iOS 16

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    You may customise the look of your home screen by using one of two applications—one that comes preinstalled on your device or one that can be downloaded from the App Store for free—to design custom icons and widgets for your apps. Know all details here.

    iPhone tips Want to customise your home screen Here is how you can do it with iOS 16 gcw
    First Published Jan 28, 2023, 5:11 PM IST

    In recent years, Apple's iPhone has improved in terms of customer customisation. Customers couldn't customise the iPhone's home screen when Apple originally released the device. Using one of two applications—one that comes preinstalled on your device or one that can be downloaded for free from the App Store—you can design unique icons and widgets for your apps and alter the appearance of your home screen. Learn how to customise your iPhone's home screen so that it truly reflects your style by reading on.

    • The Widgetsmith software may enhance the usefulness of your iPhone.
    • In the app, you may select from three various widget sizes (small, medium, and giant).

    Also Read | WhatsApp hack: Here's how you can use 'Search By Date' feature on iOS

    • To make adjustments, all you need to do is tap the widget. The typeface and colour combination may both be changed. When finished, return and click the Save button.
    • When on the home screen, press and hold anywhere on the screen to accomplish this.
    • Search for Widgetsmith by clicking on the plus symbol in the top left corner when in editing mode. Tap the icon to choose it.
    • Select a widget's size, then tap Add Widget to add it to your home screen.
    • You can edit the widget by long-pressing the application and selecting Edit Widget. You may now alter the size of the icons to give your home screen a more customised look.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch soon; From price to specs, here's everything we know so far

    Widgets may be created using photos, the current time and date, the weather (for a cost), your health status, the amount of battery life left in your device, your calendar, your reminders, the tides (for a fee), even the stars and planets.

     

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2023, 5:11 PM IST
