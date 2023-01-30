'Samsung Pay' becoming 'Samsung Wallet' in India beginning January 31; know what's different

The South Korean tech giant Samsung announced earlier this month that the new app, Samsung Wallet, would be available in India by the end of January 2023. Samsung Wallet will also be available in seven more markets.

South Korean tech giant Samsung will merge its mobile payment solution 'Samsung Pay' and password management application 'Samsung Pass' into a new 'Samsung Wallet' in India with more exciting features, starting January 31, 2023.

"Have you marked your calendar yet?" the tech company teased on its @SamsungIndia account. Only one day until Samsung Pay undergoes a major transformation! Buckle up and keep an eye on this space for updates! T&C apply." In its latest tweet, the company said, 'Samsung Pay improves, only one day to go.' The company will rename it Samsung Wallet, which is now available in India, said Sam Mobile.

Know the latest feature of Samsung Wallet:

All of the features of Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass are combined in Samsung Wallet. That means all your cards, passwords, addresses, and other information will be in one place. Furthermore, the app adds a slew of new features, such as the ability to store IDs, passports, boarding passes, and car keys while enforcing biometric authentication.

Aside from the usual features, there's also support for digital keys, so you can use Samsung Wallet to unlock a smart door lock and the ability to store your COVID-19 vaccination card. Using Samsung Blockchain Wallet integration, Samsung Wallet can assist you in monitoring your cryptocurrency investments. You'll always know how much your bitcoin, Ethereum, or other digital currency is worth.

In the latest Samsung Wallet, the lack of support for Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) payments is a major drawback. You could use Samsung Pay to make credit or debit card payments on any terminal that supports the magnetic stripe that runs along the back of your physical cards. However, given that modern Galaxy smartphones only include NFC for mobile payments, the feature's removal from Samsung Wallet makes sense.

Samsung Wallet is the more versatile payment solution for Galaxy smartphones, which explains why it quickly overtook both Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass. Most modern Galaxy devices already have the app installed in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. If you wish to get the app, open the Samsung Pay or Pass app and follow the instructions.

