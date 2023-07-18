Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 12 available for Rs 15,700 on Flipkart; Know how to grab Apple smartphone

    Apple iPhone 12 will likely be discontinued by the company this year after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series. The Apple iPhone 12 is currently one of the cheapest smartphones sold by Apple across the globe. The Apple iPhone 12 is currently available at Rs 15,700 in a Flipkart sale after Rs 38,299 off.
     

    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

    Prior to the Nothing Phone (2) India sale, the Apple iPhone 12 is offered at a significant discount during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. A UK-based tech business run by Carl Pei has unveiled Nothing Phone (2) as the replacement for Nothing Phone (1). The expensive handset, the Nothing Phone (2), will start selling on July 21 in India. The Phone (2) competes with the previous generation Apple flagship, the Apple iPhone 12, in terms of features and cost. Before Nothing Phone (2) goes on sale, there is a fantastic deal on the Apple iPhone 12. The Apple iPhone 12, which had a starting price of Rs 79,900, is now on sale at Flipkart for Rs 15,700 after receiving a Rs 38,299 discount.

    Also Read | WhatsApp working on Channel notification feature, users to get notification for its availability

    The price of the Apple iPhone 12 is Rs 59,900 on the company's official online shop, while Flipkart is selling the previous Apple flagship for Rs 53,999. With a 5% cashback offer on the Flipkart Axis Bank card, buyers may reduce the cost of the Apple iPhone 12 to Rs 51,300. In addition, Flipkart will give you up to Rs 35,600 discount when you trade in an old smartphone. You can get the Apple iPhone 12 on Flipkart for about Rs 15,700 with all bank discounts and deals applied.

    Also Read | Sealed original Apple iPhone model sold for whopping Rs 1.3 crore at an auction

    After the introduction of the Apple iPhone 15 series, the firm is most likely to discontinue the Apple iPhone 12. One of Apple's most affordable cellphones available right now is the iPhone 12. The Apple iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Under the hood, the iPhone is powered by an A14 Bionic chip. 

    It has an IP68 water resistant rating and a ceramic shield. The camera on the gadget features a 12MP dual camera arrangement in the back. A 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night Mode and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording is also included. It is also the brand's final phone with a 64GB storage capacity and a vertical twin camera layout. 

    Also Read | OnePlus opens new store in THIS city and expands its offline presence

