    Flipkart sale 2023: Apple iPhone 14 to be available under Rs 50,000?

    Flipkart sale 2023: iPhone 14 was launched at Rs. 79,900 in September 2022. The price of the handset is set to drop under the Rs. 50,000 mark. Flipkart customers will also be able to use bank offers during the sale.

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2023 Apple iPhone 14 to be available under Rs 50000 check details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 6, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

    During the approaching Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the price of the iPhone 14 is expected to decrease in India. The e-commerce platform has stated via a teaser on its website that the flagship smartphone that was unveiled last year may be offered below the Rs. 50,000 price range as part of the next sale event that is set to start on October 8. Apple's exclusive Lightning connector was last seen in the iPhone 14 series of devices, which are powered by the A15 Bionic processor.

    According to a teaser on a Flipkart landing page for the forthcoming Big Billion Days event, the price of the iPhone 14 in India may go below the Rs. 50,000 threshold. Customers are asked to guess the handset's price during the sale by looking at the picture of the device with the text "4?,???" on it. This means that when the Big Billion Days sale starts, the price of the iPhone 14 will drop to Rs. 49,999 or less; this price is expected to include bank discounts and other deals.

    The graphic also contains a link to a brand-new landing page with the handset's price reduced from Rs. 69,900 to Rs. 60,999. A disclaimer on the page notes that Flipkart is unrelated to the campaign and that these pricing will only be accessible during the sale for a short period of time. According to the e-commerce site, sponsors or merchants will sponsor these offers on the iPhone 14.

    The iPhone 14 was introduced at Apple's 'Far Out' presentation last year and features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a maximum brightness of 1,200 nits. It includes a flat-edged frame made of aerospace-grade aluminium, and Apple's own Ceramic Shield material covers the front glass.

    Apple's proprietary A15 Bionic chip powers the iPhone 14 — this is the same chip that powered the iPhone 13 Pro models from 2021. The firm does not disclose the amounts of RAM and the battery capacities of each model, but teardowns after the phone's debut revealed that the phone has 6GB of RAM and a 3,279mAh battery. 

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
