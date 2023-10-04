Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023: OnePlus 11R deal REVEALED! You can buy it at THIS price

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale page has revealed the deal price of the OnePlus 11R. The price of this OnePlus phone will effectively drop to Rs 34,999 in upcoming Amazon sale. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will start on October 8.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is all set to take place on October 8 and the e-commerce platform has revealed most of the deals on many 5G phones. One of them is the OnePlus 11R, which will soon be available on Amazon at a significant discount. The OnePlus 11R will be offered for an effective price of Rs 34,999, according to Amazon's sale page. But is this OnePlus 5G phone truly worthwhile to purchase?

The OnePlus 11R will be listed with a price tag of Rs 39,999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, but there will also be a discount coupon of Rs 3,000. One only has to click to access this coupon option, which will be shown on the OnePlus 11R Amazon selling page. You may see the decreased price when you approach the payment window. Therefore, the price would really decrease to Rs 36,999 with this offer. Additionally, SBI bank cards would receive a further Rs 2,000 discount, thereby lowering the cost to Rs 34,999. For a number of reasons, this would be a great offer.

Before we take a look at the reasons, it is important to keep in mind that Amazon's upcoming Diwali sale will be accessible to people a day early if they have a Prime membership. For non-members, the sale will go live on October 8.

People who want a flagship-level performance and faster charging support with a bigger battery can consider buying the OnePlus 11R. It has a 5,000mAh battery, a 100W fast charging capabilities, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU. For the price that it will be selling for during the Flipkart Diwali sale, the camera performance is adequate. It is important to note that OnePlus includes a charger in the box as well, eliminating the need for additional cost.

A curved display that provides vibrant colours and helps you adore the screen is also included. The gadget is also rather svelte and slim. The OnePlus 11R resembles the OnePlus 11, an incredibly expensive flagship. Additionally, the gadget has dual speakers and an Android 13 operating system. Additionally, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric security. One shouldn't encounter many problems with the OnePlus 11R because it has a simple user interface.

