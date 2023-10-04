Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023: OnePlus 11R deal REVEALED! You can buy it at THIS price

    Amazon Great Indian Festival sale page has revealed the deal price of the OnePlus 11R. The price of this OnePlus phone will effectively drop to Rs 34,999 in upcoming Amazon sale. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will start on October 8.

    Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 OnePlus 11R deal REVEALED You can buy it at THIS price gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 4, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

    Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is all set to take place on October 8 and the e-commerce platform has revealed most of the deals on many 5G phones. One of them is the OnePlus 11R, which will soon be available on Amazon at a significant discount. The OnePlus 11R will be offered for an effective price of Rs 34,999, according to Amazon's sale page. But is this OnePlus 5G phone truly worthwhile to purchase? 

    The OnePlus 11R will be listed with a price tag of Rs 39,999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, but there will also be a discount coupon of Rs 3,000. One only has to click to access this coupon option, which will be shown on the OnePlus 11R Amazon selling page. You may see the decreased price when you approach the payment window. Therefore, the price would really decrease to Rs 36,999 with this offer. Additionally, SBI bank cards would receive a further Rs 2,000 discount, thereby lowering the cost to Rs 34,999. For a number of reasons, this would be a great offer.

    Before we take a look at the reasons, it is important to keep in mind that Amazon's upcoming Diwali sale will be accessible to people a day early if they have a Prime membership. For non-members, the sale will go live on October 8.

    People who want a flagship-level performance and faster charging support with a bigger battery can consider buying the OnePlus 11R. It has a 5,000mAh battery, a 100W fast charging capabilities, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU. For the price that it will be selling for during the Flipkart Diwali sale, the camera performance is adequate. It is important to note that OnePlus includes a charger in the box as well, eliminating the need for additional cost.

    A curved display that provides vibrant colours and helps you adore the screen is also included. The gadget is also rather svelte and slim. The OnePlus 11R resembles the OnePlus 11, an incredibly expensive flagship. Additionally, the gadget has dual speakers and an Android 13 operating system. Additionally, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric security. One shouldn't encounter many problems with the OnePlus 11R because it has a simple user interface.
     

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to launch on October 4 Here is everything we know so far gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to launch on October 4; Here's everything we know so far

    OnePlus 11R Solar Red 5G to launch in India on THIS date Check specs other details gcw

    OnePlus 11R Solar Red 5G to launch in India on THIS date; Check specs, other details

    iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Who won the drop test WATCH gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Who won the drop test? (WATCH)

    Made by Google Event 2023 When where to watch event LIVE What to expect gcw

    Made by Google Event 2023: When, where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    OnePlus Open foldable smartphone first look video OUT gcw

    OnePlus Open foldable smartphone's first look video OUT

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: CPI will not oppose if Rahul Gandhi contests again in Wayanad anr

    Kerala: CPI will not oppose if Rahul Gandhi contests again in Wayanad

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Jay Shah faces backlash over bird poop filled seats and poor stadium conditions osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Jay Shah faces backlash over bird poop filled seats and poor stadium conditions

    Amitabh Bachchan joins Rajinikanth in 'Thalaivar 170' after 32 years; goes on floors today rkn

    Amitabh Bachchan joins Rajinikanth in 'Thalaivar 170' after 32 years; goes on floors today

    Row over Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Canada may recall many of its diplomats as sought by India

    Canada likely to recall many of its diplomats from India

    Fighter Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone relish coffee break with film crew in Italy SHG EAI

    Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone relish coffee break with film crew in Italy

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon