CMF by Nothing introduces Watch Pro, Buds Pro & Power 65 GaN Charger launched

CMF Watch Pro is said to offer support for 110 sports modes. The smartwatch is backed by a 340mAh battery. CMF Buds Pro are equipped with 10mm. CMF will also host a Superkicks event in Delhi starting September 30 where CMF Watch Pro and Buds Pro are offered with a Rs. 500 discount.

CMF Watch Pro, CMF Buds Pro and CMF Power 65 GaN (gallium nitride) adapter were launched in India by CMF, the Nothing sub-brand. Since Nothing CEO Carl Pei introduced the brand, these are the first goods CMF by Nothing has released. According to Pei, CMF, which stands for colour, material, and finish, would emphasise "clean and timeless looks" at a price range affordable to a larger customer base. By the end of the month, the items will be sold across the nation.

CMF Watch Pro

The smart wearable Watch Pro features a 1.96-inch square AMOLED display, an Always-on screen function, a 58Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of more than 600 nits. The watch helps track a wearer's health state, including SpO2 levels, sleep cycles, and stress levels in addition to supporting over 110 sports modes.

In addition to Bluetooth 5.3 connection, the CMF Watch Pro provides smart alerts, weather updates, remote control, BT calling, voice assistant, alarm, and other features. With the Always-on display turned off, the watch's 340mAh battery is said to last up to 13 days. It has an IP68 certification for resistance to water and dust.

CMF Buds Pro

The CMF Buds Pro are semi-in-ear TWS earbuds with the company's Ultra Bass technology and a 10mm dynamic driver unit. The earbuds feature an IP54 grade for water and dust protection and support 45dB active noise cancellation (ANC). They offer double-tap gestures for music pause/play, call connection/disconnection, and music playback. The Nothing X app also lets you control equaliser settings.

The CMF Buds Pro include 55mAh batteries within each bud, which the company claims can provide up to 11 hours of continuous playback time without ANC and up to 39 hours of battery life when the charging case is used. Additionally, quick charging is supported, which is supposed to provide up to 5 hours of usage after 10 minutes of charging.

CMF Power 65 converter

A gallium nitride charger, the CMF Power 65 converter has two USB Type-C connectors and one USB-A port. It supports the USB PD 3.0, Samsung 9V2A, DCP, Apple 2.4A, Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0, SCP, FCP, PPS, and AFC charging standards. In addition, the adapter is said to support MFI-certified cords.

Price and availability

The CMF Watch Pro is priced at Rs. 4,499 in India, while the Metallic Grey version is priced at Rs. 4,999. The smartwatch comes with Orange, White, and Black strap variations. The CMF Buds Pro is offered at Rs. 3,499 and comes in Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange colour choices. The cost of the CMF Power 65 GaN charger is Rs. 2,999. It comes in Dark Grey and Orange colour schemes.

When the devices go on limited-time sale on Flipkart and Myntra on September 30 at noon, they will be offered at a special launch price of Rs. 4,499 and Rs. 3,999 for the Dark Grey and Metallic Grey CMF Watch Pro, respectively. The CMF Buds Pro and Power 65W GaN, on the other hand, will be priced at Rs. 2,999 and Rs. 2,699, respectively.

Beginning on September 30, CMF will also have a Superkicks event in Delhi where CMF Watch Pro and Buds Pro will be discounted by Rs. 500. Vijay Sales and other offline merchants will also offer these goods for sale.