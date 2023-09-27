Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple macOS 14 Sonoma released: Here's how you can download it

    Apple's latest macOS 14 Sonoma is now finally available for all supported Macs. Here, let us see how to download it, and what are the prerequisites. macOS 14 Sonoma adds a number of new features, including enhanced autocorrection, desktop widget support, greater PDF and note integration, and a new performance-enhancing Game Mode.

    Apple macOS 14 Sonoma released Here is how you can download it gcw
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 1:38 PM IST

    Apple finally released macOS Sonoma for compatible Macs on Tuesday. Over macOS Venture, the update provides a number of additional functional and lifestyle improvements. Now, while it is simple to install on your Mac, not everyone will understand how to use it, especially those who are unfamiliar with Mac machines. So, for a comprehensive tutorial on downloading macOS Sonoma:

    How to download macOS Sonoma?

    • Open System Settings first.
    • Next, select Software Update under General.
    • Your Mac will now check for new updates when you access the Software Update section.
    • Click "Upgrade Now" after the macOS Sonoma update arrives.
    • Enter your Mac password after accepting the conditions.
    • Connect a charger to your Mac while the update is executing if the battery is low. Generally speaking, it's best to keep your battery charged when installing a significant update.
    • Your internet speed will influence the updating time. It will take a while to process when it has finished downloading.

    macOS 14 Sonoma adds a number of new features, including enhanced autocorrection, desktop widget support, greater PDF and note integration, and a new performance-enhancing Game Mode.

    macOS 14 Sonoma is available for the following Macs:

    • iMac: 2019 and later
    • iMac Pro: 2017
    • Mac Pro: 2019 and later
    • Mac Studio: 2022 and later
    • Mac Mini: 2018 and later
    • MacBook Air: 2018 and later
    • MacBook Pro: 2018 and later

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 1:38 PM IST
