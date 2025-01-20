China clamps down on high-tech resources as India ramps up iPhone production: Report

China appears to be hindering the relocation of tech manufacturing to India and Southeast Asia by restricting the movement of skilled workers and specialized equipment. This potential tactic aims to retain foreign investment and domestic production amidst rising trade tensions, particularly concerning Apple and its partners like Foxconn.

China clamps down on high-tech resources as India ramps up iPhone production: Report gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 3:15 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 3:15 PM IST

It appears that China is now paying attention to Apple and other electronics and car businesses who are shifting their manufacture and assembly to India and other countries. A Bloomberg article claims that China is making it more difficult for workers and specialized machinery required for high-tech manufacturing in Southeast Asia and India to exit its borders. According to the reports, which cites people with knowledge of the situation, this might be an effort to stop businesses from moving their manufacturing in preparation for increased tariffs under US President-elect Donald Trump.

Media reports suggest that Beijing has unofficially instructed local governments and regulatory bodies to restrict technology transfers and equipment exports to certain areas, according to people familiar with the situation. In the event that the US imposes additional trade obstacles, the objective is to deter foreign investors from leaving China, increase domestic production, and minimize the possibility of job losses.

For instance, Foxconn, Apple's main assembly partner, has allegedly had trouble getting specialized gear from China and sending Chinese workers to its Indian plant. Although production has not yet been affected by these problems, they draw attention to the possible repercussions of these limitations. According to sources, Chinese government authorities have apparently been more watchful of Apple's equipment suppliers situated in China with relation to exports of equipment to India.

According to recent reports, Apple and Foxconn have asked the Indian government for assistance on this matter. Since specialized manufacturing equipment is experiencing major delays at Chinese ports, which might affect India's efforts to expand its electronics production, Apple and Foxconn are reportedly seeking immediate assistance from the Indian government.

According to China's foreign ministry, it welcomes businesses from all around the world and regards all countries equally, while denouncing any activities that might cause harm to other countries. However, given Foxconn's sizable workforce and its significance to local supply chains and employment, sources indicate that Beijing is especially worried about the company's continued diversification of production away from China

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Realme P3 5G Series: New LEAK reveals expected specs, variants and colours gcw

Realme P3 5G Series: New LEAK reveals expected specs, variants and colours

iPhone SE 4: LEAKED design reveals camera, display details gcw

iPhone SE 4: LEAKED design reveals camera, display details

Samsung Galaxy S23 available for under Rs 25000 check massive discount deal on Amazon gcw

Samsung Galaxy S23 available for under Rs 25,000 | Check MASSIVE discount deal on Amazon

iPhone 17 Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: Know expected specs, camera, price and more gcw

iPhone 17 Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: Know expected specs, camera, price and more

Samsung Galaxy S25 slim to be 6.4mm thick with premium features? Check LATEST LEAKS gcw

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim to be 6.4mm thick with premium features? Check LATEST LEAKS

Recent Stories

Is a Term Insurance Plan at 'Zero Cost' a Smart Buy?

Is a Term Insurance Plan at ‘Zero Cost’ a Smart Buy?

Health Conditions Linked to 9/11 Exposure

Health Conditions Linked to 9/11 Exposure

Unusual robbery in Tamil Nadu as thieves drill through wall of shop to take beer but leave cash behind dmn

Unusual robbery in Tamil Nadu as thieves drill through wall of shop to take beer but leave cash behind

TRAI rules: Reliance Jio, BSNL, Airtel, Vi users can keep their SIMs active for up to 90 days for just Rs 20 gcw

TRAI rules: Reliance Jio, BSNL, Airtel, Vi users can keep their SIMs active for up to 90 days for just Rs 20

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Accused planned to break into another flat in actor's building vkp

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Accused planned to break into another flat in actor's building

Recent Videos

Aaj ki Raat Fame Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Rasha Thadani's UYI AMMA Trend, Video Goes Viral

Aaj ki Raat Fame Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Rasha Thadani's UYI AMMA Trend, Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Men's Team Lifts Trophy Defeating Nepal 54-36

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Men's Team Lifts Trophy Defeating Nepal 54-36

Video Icon
'Matter of Pride': Kho Kho World Cup CEO Vikram Dev Dogra As Indian Teams Emerge Victorious

'Matter of Pride': Kho Kho World Cup CEO Vikram Dev Dogra As Indian Teams Emerge Victorious

Video Icon
Saif Ali Khan Case: How Mumbai Police Used 500 CCTVs and Pair of Shoes to Crack it?

Saif Ali Khan Case: How Mumbai Police Used 500 CCTVs and Pair of Shoes to Crack it?

Video Icon
Emotional Reunion as 3 Israeli Hostages Return to Families as Ceasefire With Hamas Begins

Emotional Reunion as 3 Israeli Hostages Return to Families as Ceasefire With Hamas Begins

Video Icon