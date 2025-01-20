China clamps down on high-tech resources as India ramps up iPhone production: Report

China appears to be hindering the relocation of tech manufacturing to India and Southeast Asia by restricting the movement of skilled workers and specialized equipment. This potential tactic aims to retain foreign investment and domestic production amidst rising trade tensions, particularly concerning Apple and its partners like Foxconn.

It appears that China is now paying attention to Apple and other electronics and car businesses who are shifting their manufacture and assembly to India and other countries. A Bloomberg article claims that China is making it more difficult for workers and specialized machinery required for high-tech manufacturing in Southeast Asia and India to exit its borders. According to the reports, which cites people with knowledge of the situation, this might be an effort to stop businesses from moving their manufacturing in preparation for increased tariffs under US President-elect Donald Trump.

Media reports suggest that Beijing has unofficially instructed local governments and regulatory bodies to restrict technology transfers and equipment exports to certain areas, according to people familiar with the situation. In the event that the US imposes additional trade obstacles, the objective is to deter foreign investors from leaving China, increase domestic production, and minimize the possibility of job losses.

For instance, Foxconn, Apple's main assembly partner, has allegedly had trouble getting specialized gear from China and sending Chinese workers to its Indian plant. Although production has not yet been affected by these problems, they draw attention to the possible repercussions of these limitations. According to sources, Chinese government authorities have apparently been more watchful of Apple's equipment suppliers situated in China with relation to exports of equipment to India.

According to recent reports, Apple and Foxconn have asked the Indian government for assistance on this matter. Since specialized manufacturing equipment is experiencing major delays at Chinese ports, which might affect India's efforts to expand its electronics production, Apple and Foxconn are reportedly seeking immediate assistance from the Indian government.

According to China's foreign ministry, it welcomes businesses from all around the world and regards all countries equally, while denouncing any activities that might cause harm to other countries. However, given Foxconn's sizable workforce and its significance to local supply chains and employment, sources indicate that Beijing is especially worried about the company's continued diversification of production away from China

