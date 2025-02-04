Buying a gaming smartphone? 5 things to check before buying it

Nowadays, a smartphone can do so much more than just browse the web and snap pictures of your everyday activities. Selecting a phone that meets your demands is crucial if you want to use it mostly for gaming. Which one, though, should you choose among the wide range of options available today? Finding the ideal mix of performance, display, battery life, and game-focused features is more important when selecting a gaming smartphone than simply looking at sheer power. Consider your favorite games and your top priorities before making a buy.

Here are the top five factors to take into account when purchasing a gaming smartphone if you're unsure where to begin.

Also Read | PlayStation Plus FREE games for February 2024 revealed – Don’t miss out!

1. Faster refresh rate display

A high refresh rate display (120 Hz or more) is the most important element in a decent gaming phone since it facilitates smoother motions and animations. A Full HD+ or QHD+ screen will produce superior pictures, therefore having a high resolution is also essential. Some devices have an even quicker refresh rate, like 165 Hz, which is highly useful for fast-paced games. Because responsiveness is crucial for competitive gaming, a phone's touch sampling rate should be 240 Hz or higher to increase how fast the device recognizes your touches.

2. Amazing performance

Every gamer can attest that the CPU is the most crucial component of any mobile smartphone. It goes without saying that choosing a phone with a powerful processor is essential when choosing one for gaming. Smooth gameplay will be made possible by a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Additionally, it's critical to have a strong GPU and at least 8 GB of RAM. More RAM is usually beneficial, particularly when it comes to multitasking and supporting a powerful GPU over too demanding visuals.

Also Read | GTA 6 launch date LEAKED? From price to narrative, here's what we can expect | WATCH trailer here

3. Long lasting battery

Every gamer knows that playing games causes the battery to deplete quickly, thus a big phone battery of 5000mAh or more is required. Nobody wants their phone to die during a heated game, in my opinion. Additionally, rapid charging is crucial; according to some, phones with 65W or faster chargers may be charged in a matter of minutes, cutting down on the amount of time lost between gaming sessions. Additionally, certain phones that feature wireless rapid charging offer additional convenience.

4. Cooling features

Extended gaming sessions might cause your device to overwork, and overheating can significantly lower your phone's performance. The majority of gaming phones have heat-regulating features like liquid cooling and vapour chambers. Selecting a phone with a sophisticated cooling mechanism is advised for those who like gaming for extended periods of time in order to prevent latency and maintain maximum performance.

Also Read | Scorpion to Raiden: Top 7 iconic Mortal Kombat characters that defined gaming history

5. Additional features

To make gaming more exciting, gaming cellphones are occasionally built with extra features like stereo speakers, shoulder triggers, and dedicated gaming profiles. Verify if the phone can support extra devices like gamepads or cooling fan attachments if you place a high value on mobile gaming. These add-ons may significantly improve your mobile gaming experience.

Latest Videos