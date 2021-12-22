  • Facebook
    Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate to go on sale from December 26; From price to specs, know it all

    The Asus smartphone will go on sale for the first time on December 26 at noon and will be available exclusively through Flipkart. 

    Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate to go on sale from December 26 From price to specs know it all
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 22, 2021, 3:34 PM IST
    The Asus ROG Phone 5 was introduced in India in March, and the 18GB RAM iteration of the gaming smartphone, the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate, will be available for the first time in India. The Asus smartphone will be available for purchase for the first time on December 26 at noon. It will only be sold through Flipkart. The company also offers a 12-month warranty, only available in one colour. The 8GB RAM + 512GB storage option of the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate, introduced in March, costs Rs. 79,999. 

    It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC, 18GB of RAM, and 512GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The special edition gaming smartphone has a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, a reaction time of 1ms, and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz.

    The smartphone is powered by Android 11, with the ROG UI on top. It has a full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED display with a 20.4:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi pixel density, 144Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 24.3ms touch latency, and HDR10+ compatibility. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus is also used to protect the 2.5D display. A monochrome PMOLED display with ROG vision is also included on the rear panel.

    It has three rear cameras: one with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, another with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and another with a 5-megapixel macro sensor. 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, a USB Type-C connector, and a 3.5mm headphone jack are among the connectivity possibilities. It has a 6,000mAh battery that supports 30W rapid charging. It has dimensions of 172.8x77.2x10.29mm and weighs 238 grammes.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2021, 3:34 PM IST
