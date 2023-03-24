WhatsApp update: You can use same account on 4 devices; here's step-by-step guide to do so

WhatsApp update: Now you can use WhatsApp simultaneously on four devices even if your primary device is out of power or not with you. Here's a step-by-step guide to do the same.

For its users, WhatsApp has simplified the device connecting procedure. The platform—which is owned by Meta—announced the release of a brand-new app created especially for Windows. Similar to the smartphone version, the new WhatsApp for Windows desktop is intended to provide a quicker and more seamless experience while using the software across various devices.

Users may now link their WhatsApp accounts to up to four devices, ensuring that their discussions are synchronised, encrypted, and available even when their phone is off. This feature was also introduced by WhatsApp. Users will gain access to new capabilities, such as video and voice calling choices and device linking for nearly all devices, after upgrading the WhatsApp programme on their Windows desktop.

WhatsApp just tweeted, "No charger, no issue. You can now connect up to four devices to WhatsApp so that even when your phone is unavailable, your discussions are synchronized, encrypted, and available."

Follow these instructions to link your WhatsApp account to your main mobile device if you want to use it on other devices.

Open WhatsApp on the main device you are using that is associated with your phone number.

Click "Linked Devices" under "Settings."

Tap "Link a New Device" and adhere to the prompts on the screen.

Launch the WhatsApp Web page in a web browser in order to connect a second device, such as a Windows desktop. (web.whatsapp.com).

Use your second device to scan the QR code on the site page.

Await device synchronisation. On the second device, your conversations will be visible.

Use the same procedure to connect other devices. Up to four devices can be linked together, and as long as those devices are online, they will continue to be attached to your WhatsApp account. Logging out of the WhatsApp app allows you to detach the smartphone from the network at any moment. In contrast, if you don't use your phone for more than 14 days, all of your connected devices will be logged out.

