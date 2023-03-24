iPhone 14 under Rs 40,000? Grab latest Apple smartphone during Navratri Flipkart sale

Apple iPhone 14 is already available at a massive discount on Flipkart during Navratri. The Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at Rs 36,999 on Flipkart after a Rs 34,000 discount during Navratri. Check how to grab the deal.

The Apple iPhone 14 is now one of the most popular smartphones in the nation since it has been offered at fantastic prices on Flipkart for the past few months. Due to its similarities to and price difference from the Apple iPhone 13, the Apple iPhone 14 originally failed to generate attention, but as prices fell, sales of the device increased.

Although the Apple iPhone 14 has only been launched, it is currently on sale at a significant discount during Navratri on Flipkart. The current price of the Apple iPhone 14 on Flipkart is Rs 36,999, which includes a Rs 34,000 Navratri discount.

The Apple iPhone 14 is the standard model in the flagship Apple iPhone 14 series that also consists of Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Similar to the Apple iPhone 13, but with additional cores, the Apple iPhone 14 runs on the same processor. The front of the device has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a notch resembling that of the iPhone 13 and a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. The phone has a dual camera arrangement with 12MP sensors on the back.

Apple iPhone 14 is currently retailing at Rs 70,999 on Flipkart after Rs 8,901 off. Additionally, customers who use their HDFC Bank credit card, debit card, or credit card for an EMI transaction are eligible to receive an instant discount of Rs 4,000. In addition, Flipkart will give you up to Rs 30,000 back for your old smartphone. This indicates that the Apple iPhone 14 is now available on Flipkart for Rs 36,999 after all bank incentives and discounts, a Rs 34,000 savings. Go and grab the deal as soon as you can.

Happy Navratri!