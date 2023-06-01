Apple WWDC 2023: Reality Pro headset likely to come with dual 4K displays

Apple WWDC 2023 is set to take place on June 5. iPhone maker’s first ever AR/VR headset, called as Reality Pro by most of the rumour reports, is expected to be a premium category device loaded with several noteworthy features

Apple’s biggest event of the year- World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2023- is set to take place on June 5. Around the world, tech enthusiasts and Apple enthusiasts are anxiously expecting the big presentation, and the excitement is only growing as daily fresh rumours regarding the much-anticipated Apple mixed reality headset surface.

The first AR/VR headset made by iPhone maker, dubbed Reality Pro by most rumour sources, is anticipated to be a high-end model equipped with notable features that would give users more than enough justification to purchase the product.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (2): Display size, battery, other details CONFIRMED by company

According to a recent tweet by Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) and an Apple analyst, the mixed reality headset will contain two 1.41" tiny OLEDs with a 4,400 ppi resolution and more than 5,000 nits of brightness. His subsequent tweet asserted that the resolution should be "4K per eye." These specifications are consistent with a recent rumour that said the Apple headset would include two cutting-edge 4K tiny OLED panels created by Sony.

The Reality Pro headset will likely be the star of the show. The launch, if happens, will mark Apple’s entry into the virtual and augmented reality space. While Apple has remained largely tight lipped on the development of a mixed reality headset, rumours have been pouring thick and fast about the device adding to all the excitement around the device.

Also Read | Apple WWDC 2023: 'Several new Macs' may be unveiled alongside mixed-reality headset, says report

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Reality Pro could sport an external display that can capture user’s facial expressions. There were recent reports that Apple via one of its shell companies has registered a new wordmark with the New Zealand Intellectual Property Office called “xrOS” hinting that this could be the new OS for the MR headset.

The headset will likely come equipped with multiple integrated cameras to capture even slightest of motion. It is worth mentioning that these are just rumours and things will only have clarity once the device is out in public.