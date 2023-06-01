Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple WWDC 2023: Reality Pro headset likely to come with dual 4K displays

    Apple WWDC 2023 is set to take place on June 5. iPhone maker’s first ever AR/VR headset, called as Reality Pro by most of the rumour reports, is expected to be a premium category device loaded with several noteworthy features

    Apple WWDC 2023 Reality Pro headset likely to come with dual 4K displays gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 2:20 PM IST

    Apple’s biggest event of the year- World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2023- is set to take place on June 5.  Around the world, tech enthusiasts and Apple enthusiasts are anxiously expecting the big presentation, and the excitement is only growing as daily fresh rumours regarding the much-anticipated Apple mixed reality headset surface.

    The first AR/VR headset made by iPhone maker, dubbed Reality Pro by most rumour sources, is anticipated to be a high-end model equipped with notable features that would give users more than enough justification to purchase the product. 

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (2): Display size, battery, other details CONFIRMED by company

    According to a recent tweet by Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) and an Apple analyst, the mixed reality headset will contain two 1.41" tiny OLEDs with a 4,400 ppi resolution and more than 5,000 nits of brightness. His subsequent tweet asserted that the resolution should be "4K per eye." These specifications are consistent with a recent rumour that said the Apple headset would include two cutting-edge 4K tiny OLED panels created by Sony.

    The Reality Pro headset will likely be the star of the show. The launch, if happens, will mark Apple’s entry into the virtual and augmented reality space. While Apple has remained largely tight lipped on the development of a mixed reality headset, rumours have been pouring thick and fast about the device adding to all the excitement around the device.

    Also Read | Apple WWDC 2023: 'Several new Macs' may be unveiled alongside mixed-reality headset, says report

    According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Reality Pro could sport an external display that can capture user’s facial expressions. There were recent reports that Apple via one of its shell companies has registered a new wordmark with the New Zealand Intellectual Property Office called “xrOS” hinting that this could be the new OS for the MR headset.

    The headset will likely come equipped with multiple integrated cameras to capture even slightest of motion. It is worth mentioning that these are just rumours and things will only have clarity once the device is out in public. 

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2023, 2:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nothing Phone 2 Display size battery other details CONFIRMED by company ahead of launch gcw

    Nothing Phone (2): Display size, battery, other details CONFIRMED by company

    Nothing Phone 1 available for Rs 749 on Flipkart Here is how you can grab the smartphone gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) available for Rs 749 on Flipkart! Here's how you can grab the smartphone

    Samsung Galaxy F54 specifications price leaked ahead of June 6 launch check details gcw

    Samsung Galaxy F54 specifications, price leaked ahead of launch?

    Vivo Y78 5G launched globally with 6 78 inch AMOLED display 64MP OIS camera 5000mAh battery gcw

    Vivo Y78 5G launched globally with 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 64MP OIS camera, 5,000mAh battery

    Nothing Phone (2) to launch in July Carl Pei confirms key specification REVEALED gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) to launch in July, Carl Pei confirms; key specification REVEALED

    Recent Stories

    National Anthem disrespected at Rahul Gandhi's US event venue; used as mic check before seated audience

    National Anthem disrespected at Rahul Gandhi's US event venue; used as mic check before seated people (WATCH)

    CSK star Devon Conway has caught the Kane Williamson bug to keep learning: John Bracewell snt

    CSK star Devon Conway has caught the 'Kane Williamson bug' to keep learning: John Bracewell

    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: 7 reasons to watch your favourite superhero in theatres

    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: 7 reasons to watch your favourite superhero in theatres

    Shraddha Walker murder case: Trial commences against accused Aftab Poonawala in Delhi's Saket court AJR

    Shraddha Walker murder case: Trial commences against accused Aftab Poonawala in Delhi's Saket court

    Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse reviews: Indian netizens over the moon to enjoy first-time experience adc

    Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse reviews: Indian netizens over the moon to enjoy first-time experience

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon