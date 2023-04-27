Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 may launch soon; Here's what we know so far

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch: The company has been tight-lipped about the release dates of these devices, but rumours suggest that they could be unveiled in a Galaxy Unpacked event in the final week of July.

This year, Samsung is anticipated to release a number of new products, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series, Galaxy Watch 6, and new earphones. Although the firm has remained coy regarding these devices' release dates, reports indicate that they may be introduced during a Galaxy Unpacked event in the last week of July. This would be earlier than previous years, where the event was held in August.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are two of the most eagerly awaited products of the year. A bigger 7.6-inch internal display and a smaller 6.2-inch exterior display are anticipated for the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Additionally, an upgraded hinge mechanism is said to be included, which will increase the device's durability. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is anticipated to include a 3.4-inch cover display with a water-drop hinge.

Samsung is furthermore anticipated to introduce the Galaxy Tab S9 series in addition to the foldable phones. According to reports, the next series will include the Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, and S9 Ultra. According to previous reports, the regular S9 may have a punch hole in the bezel while the S9 Ultra may have a notched display. The IP67 rating is anticipated, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is most likely to power the series.

Another product that is anticipated to be presented at the event is the Galaxy Watch 6. According to rumours, the new smartwatch would have a curved glass display and be available in two sizes. The 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 may feature a 425mAh battery inside, while the 40mm variant is rumoured to have a 300mAh battery.

Finally, Samsung is also anticipated to introduce new earphones called Galaxy Buds 3 that will rival Apple's AirPods. According to rumours, the new earbuds will have better active noise suppression and a longer battery life.