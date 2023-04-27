Major relief for mobile users! Fake calls and SMS will be curbed from May 1; here's how

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued an order to the telecom companies on this issue. It is necessary to install artificial intelligence spam filter in your phone call and message service (Calls and Messages).

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has made the decision to modify the calling regulations. According to the new regulations, TRAI is establishing a filter. This regulation will go into force on May 1st, 2023, to stop fake phone calls and SMS.

The TRAI has mandated that all telecom firms include official intelligence spam filters into their call and message services. Fake calls and texts may be avoided in this way. Prior to May 1, 2023, all telecom providers are required by the directive to implement call and message filters.

In this context, Airtel has previously said that it will offer these AI filters. Jio, on the other hand, has revealed plans to set up AI filters for bogus calls and messages. Only this information has been made public thus far, but it is predicted that beginning on May 1, 2023, AI filters would be used in India.

To stop bogus calls and texts, TRAI has developed a strategy to create regulations. As a result, TRAI has asked that calls for promotions made from mobile numbers with 10 digits be blocked.

The caller ID function, which will show the caller's name and picture, has also been introduced by TRAI. In this regard, the Truecaller app is in discussions with Airtel and Jio as well. In consideration of privacy, the corporation is holding off on introducing the caller ID function.