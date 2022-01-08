iPhone SE 3 to have same design as its predecessor, might come with 5G technology: Report

The 2022 iPhone SE will supposedly be released in the first part of the year with 3GB of memory. The 2023 iPhone SE will have more significant enhancements, including a more prominent display and 4GB of memory.

Apple will release a third-generation iPhone SE, and according to a current source, the device will still appear like an iPhone 8. According to MacRumors, leaker DylanDKT, who has an excellent track record of reliable information, the next 2022 iPhone SE will acquire 5G capabilities and an upgraded A-series processor. Still, it will not include substantial design changes.

According to display analyst Ross Young, Apple is developing a new 4.7-inch iPhone SE with a 5G connection for release in 2022, followed by a successor iPhone SE model with a 5.7-inch to 6.1-inch LCD in 2024. According to Young, the bigger iPhone SE model was initially intended for 2023 but was moved back to 2024, although Kuo believes it is still in the works for 2023.

The 2022 iPhone SE will most certainly retain the present model's design and 4.7-inch display while adding a 5G connectivity, however, whether it will employ the A14 or A15 CPU is unknown. According to the report, the iPhone SE, also known as the iPhone SE 4, would have a similar design as the iPhone 11/XR but a smaller display. Apple also claims to be keeping to a two-year upgrade schedule for the iPhone SE. Thus a new iPhone SE phone is expected in 2024. There is no information on whether the iPhone SE 2024 will support FaceID, but it may include a fingerprint sensor incorporated in the power button. Fans will, however, have Apple wait another two years to witness a revised iPhone SE.

